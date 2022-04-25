Grandmother And Mother Kill Four-Year-Old

Roxanne Record | Kadjah Record

The grandmother and mother of a four-year-old Louisiana girl are behind bars Friday after police say they forced the child to drink liquor out of a bottle. Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both booked on first-degree murder charges in the death of China Record, according to the Baton Rouge Police Dept. The grandmother allegedly forced China to consume a bottle of whisky while the mother watched. Police believe the child, whose blood alcohol content was .680%, died of acute alcohol poisoning. They consider drivers in Louisiana legally drunk when their BAC is .08 or more.