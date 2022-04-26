Shape Up Or Ship Out

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7, 2011, in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune

According to a Dallas Morning News report, more than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency.Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight-loss efforts. If officers fail to trim down by December, the agency will deny promotions, overtime, or remove them from enforcement duties.