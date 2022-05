The Tenth Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial BBQ Cook-Off at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds is this Saturday, May 7. The cook-off will feature brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and chicken, and there is a Grand Champion entered in all categories. There’s also an optional entry for beans and dessert. Gates open at 10:00 am, with food served at noon. Proceeds will benefit Lamar County schools. For more info, call Ricky Rushin at 903-272-2192.