MPISD – News

L to R: Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, Connelly Cowan

MPHS seniors chosen for Academic All-State and Teens Serving Texas awards

Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) selected Mount Pleasant High School seniors Connelly Cowan and Monserrat Rivero Sanchez for prestigious awards. MPHS Principal Craig Bailey nominated both.

Cowan has become a member of the Academic All-State Team. This prestigious award recognizes Texas high school seniors for their outstanding academic achievements and the rewards of superior scholarship. Nominated were outstanding senior students from across Texas by their high school principals based on their SAT or ACT scores, academic grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diploma, and other evidence of exceptional academic ability. In addition, each student nominated was asked to write a 300-500 word essay to submit with the application. As a result, they chose only twelve for the TASSP Academic All-State Team from this group of outstanding young scholars.

Cowan is the Valedictorian of the Mount Pleasant High School Class of 2022 and has been an active MP Speech and Debate member for six years. She is a seven-time UIL State medalist in Speech and Debate events, including Congress, CX, and Extemp. In addition, Cowan is the two-time State Champion in Informative Extemp and will return to state later this month to defend her title. She has also served as Vice President of the National Honor Society and has participated in FBLA, qualifying for Nationals later this June.

TASSP has selected Rivero Sanchez for the Teens Serving Texas Award. They designed this prestigious award to recognize Texas high school seniors who have demonstrated excellence in community service, leadership, and personal accomplishments.

Applicants were selected based on their overall grade point average, the pursuit of an advanced diploma, and evidence of exceptional service to the community. In addition, each student nominee completed an application that included reference letters, a personal goals essay, and documentation of their contribution to the community.

They only chose five to receive the Teens Serving Texas Award from this state-wide group of outstanding leaders.

Rivero Sanchez is currently the President of the Area 6 Texas Association of Future Educators and has been a State and National Qualifier for two years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and FBLA, where she has been a State and National Qualifier. Her service has been recognized globally as an Ambassador for the United Nations Association, completing over 100 hours of community service this year alone. She has been recognized as a Texas Scholar and has received several local scholarships for her service to the community.

As members of the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team and the Teens Serving Texas team, Cowan and Rivero Sanchez will be formally recognized at the TASSP Summer Workshop in Austin on June 16, 2022. Cowan will attend Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and study at the Walsh School of Foreign Service in the fall. Rivero Sanchez will attend Texas A&M University-Commerce and major in All-Level Bilingual Education with an emphasis on Multicultural Education.

Wallace Middle School UIL medalists and participants

P.E. Wallace Middle School competes at the UIL meet

The P.E. Wallace Middle School UIL Academic team competed in the district middle school UIL Academic Meet earlier this semester and brought home multiple medals and ribbons. Placing for Wallace Middle School were:

Art—3rd place team: Yaretzi Vasquez (2nd place individual), Gavin Hays, Kimberly Brake, Jiriah McNary, Mackenzie Troxel

Chess Puzzle Solving—3rd place team: Dakota Williams (6th place individual), Se’Lee Huntley, Sage Jordan, Zachary Newman

Dictionary Skills—5th place team: Landon McCoo, Aiden Campbell, Jazmin Rodriguez, Easton Plowman

Listening—2nd place team: Jayden Baker (3rd place individual), Charisma Crabtree, Chelsi Campbell, Emily Crabb

Maps, Graphs, and Charts—5th place team: Samuel Carroll (2nd place individual), Jesus Mata, Aiden Campbell

Mathematics—5th place team: Homero Castillo, Bradon Lowry, Jose Olivares, Jesus Mata

Music Memory—3rd place team: Mario Hernandez (4th place individual), Isabella Furnish, Sondryce Wilder

Number Sense—5th place team: Aaron Waldrep, Homero Castillo, Deanna Hatten

Oral Reading Poetry: Tenley Marshall (1st place individual), Emily Crabb (2nd place individual), George Fite

Oral Reading Prose: Couri Gruber (4th place individual), Gabriel Castaneda, Julian Chavez

Ready Writing: Maisy Matthew (4th place individual), Yari Cruz, Yaretzi Prado

Science—5th place team: Rowan Jentsch, Brody Smith, Jesus Mata

Social Studies—5th place team: Robert Oller, Aylin Dominguez, Brody Smith, Rowan Jentsch

Spelling—4th place team: Kolter Silman, Bradon Lowry, Landon McCoo, Hayden Harvill