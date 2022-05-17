TAMUC – Sports

Statement from A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray

Greetings, Lion Community:

In a recent meeting with President Rudin, I notified him of an upcoming professional opportunity that has accelerated quickly. So, with mixed emotions, I will be departing A&M-Commerce next month, but this new career venture – being announced soon – will be an excellent personal and professional transition for Vickie and me.

In the interest of our upcoming NCAA Division I transition and to ensure seamless operations continue leading up to our June 1 application and strategic plan submission deadlines, we have mutually agreed to begin the transition sooner than later.

To that end, I will be assisting Dr. Rudin and Interim Athletics Director Eric Coleman with finalizing the NCAA application and strategic plan draft over the next two weeks. In addition, I will be available to Eric and the department in an advisory capacity through mid-June as I prepare for my transition.

It has been humbling and gratifying to serve as director of athletics for the last seven years. As is the nature of college athletics, there have been successes, disappointments, setbacks, and improvements. I appreciate everyone committed to our “Best in Class” mission and provided opportunities for the hundreds of student-athletes that have walked across the stage since 2015 (602, as of last Saturday!).

Additionally, the athletics accomplishments are a direct reflection of the collaboration, mentoring, and leadership of the championship coaches, staff, and campus leadership at TAMUC. It would not have been possible without the support of our alumni, Lion Champions Fund donors, and the Northeast Texas region.

Vickie and I will always be Lion fans, and we look forward to the future success of this vibrant institution and athletics program.

GO LIONS!