Thursday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Lady Tigers Walk-Off in G1 2-0 Victory

NBA

Wednesday

G1 Warriors (1-0) 112 – Mavericks 87

Thursday

G2 Celtics at Miami Heat (1-0) 7:30 pm ESPN

Every Golden State Warrior who played meaningful minutes scored in double figures. Still, their defense propelled them to a 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.

MLB

Wednesday

Red Sox (15-22) 5 – Astros (24-14) 1

Rangers (17-19) 6 – Angels (24-16) 5

Thursday

Rangers at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Wednesday night in Birmingham, Alabama, coach Nick Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying” its top-ranked signing class and spotlighted the unintended effect of name, image, and likeness rights on recruiting during an event with local business leaders Wednesday night in Birmingham.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday, softball’s Regional Semi-Finals got underway. Mt Vernon’s Alexa Taylor had two three-up, three-down innings, nine Ks, and gave up four hits in the Lady Tiger’s 2-0 Game 1 win over Grandview Wednesday night. At the top of the first, Summer Rogers started the scoring with a home run over the left-center. Kamryn Bolin was on with a double in the top of the second, and Dailey Ross’ double sent Bolin in for the game’s only two runs. Grandview’s Caydin Blackmond gave up two runs on seven hits, one walk, and had eight Ks. The winner will play either Hughes Springs or Prairiland next week.

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7

NEXT

Winners play each other

SOFTBALL

5A

The Colony 5 – Royse City 3

4A

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

G1 Mt Vernon 2 – Grandview 0, Rockwall Heath, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm Rock

2A

Overton vs. Kerns

Lovelady 10 – Como-Pickton 0 (5) 1G Final

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford

Bloomburg at Chileno

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Cleburne G1 Luf Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Cle Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat Noon

Corsicana vs. Forney

4A

G1 Spring Hill 11 – Kilgore 0, at ETBU G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Celina

Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard at Winnsboro Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Maypearl vs. Gunter

Harmony vs. Sabine at Hallsville G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview

White Oak vs. West Rusk at Mike Carter G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

2A

Beckville vs. Bowie at Longview, G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. Maud at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

1A

Ector vs. Dodd City Sat

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G