Thursday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Lady Tigers Walk-Off in G1 2-0 Victory
NBA
Wednesday
G1 Warriors (1-0) 112 – Mavericks 87
Thursday
G2 Celtics at Miami Heat (1-0) 7:30 pm ESPN
Every Golden State Warrior who played meaningful minutes scored in double figures. Still, their defense propelled them to a 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.
MLB
Wednesday
Red Sox (15-22) 5 – Astros (24-14) 1
Rangers (17-19) 6 – Angels (24-16) 5
Thursday
Rangers at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
Wednesday night in Birmingham, Alabama, coach Nick Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying” its top-ranked signing class and spotlighted the unintended effect of name, image, and likeness rights on recruiting during an event with local business leaders Wednesday night in Birmingham.
HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday, softball’s Regional Semi-Finals got underway. Mt Vernon’s Alexa Taylor had two three-up, three-down innings, nine Ks, and gave up four hits in the Lady Tiger’s 2-0 Game 1 win over Grandview Wednesday night. At the top of the first, Summer Rogers started the scoring with a home run over the left-center. Kamryn Bolin was on with a double in the top of the second, and Dailey Ross’ double sent Bolin in for the game’s only two runs. Grandview’s Caydin Blackmond gave up two runs on seven hits, one walk, and had eight Ks. The winner will play either Hughes Springs or Prairiland next week.
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7
NEXT
Winners play each other
SOFTBALL
5A
The Colony 5 – Royse City 3
4A
Aubrey vs. Bullard
Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
G1 Mt Vernon 2 – Grandview 0, Rockwall Heath, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm Rock
2A
Overton vs. Kerns
Lovelady 10 – Como-Pickton 0 (5) 1G Final
1A
Dodd City vs. Graford
Bloomburg at Chileno
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Cleburne G1 Luf Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Cle Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat Noon
Corsicana vs. Forney
4A
G1 Spring Hill 11 – Kilgore 0, at ETBU G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
Van Alstyne vs. Celina
Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard at Winnsboro Fri 7:00 pm
3A
Maypearl vs. Gunter
Harmony vs. Sabine at Hallsville G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm
Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview
White Oak vs. West Rusk at Mike Carter G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm
2A
Beckville vs. Bowie at Longview, G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Rivercrest vs. Maud at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
1A
Ector vs. Dodd City Sat
Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G