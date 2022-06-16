Marshall Woman Abandons Child After Wreck

Fantasia Martinez – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said Fantasia Martinez, 26, of Marshall, left one of her six-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. Officers arrested her on two counts:

Abandoning or endangering a child

Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Escaping

Resisting arrest/transport

According to the press release, the vehicle crashed through multiple road barricades, the engine was still running, and an infant was in the backseat while coming to a rest at a tree. A deputy reportedly had to break out a window of the vehicle to rescue the infant.