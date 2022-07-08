Friday’s Sports

José Altuve

MLB

Thursday

Astros (54-29) 5 – Royals (30-51) 2

Friday

Twins at Arlington Ranges 7:05 pm

Astros at Oakland Athletics 8:40 pm

NFL

On Monday, officials arrested NFL player David Moore in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas. Online jail records show David Lamont Moore, 27, was arrested on drug and weapon charges on July 4. Police found him asleep at a Taco Bell drive-thru last Sunday night. He signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in April. Moore played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-2020 and in three games last year with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

WNBA

WNBA player and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner plead guilty to drug charges in a Russian court on Thursday. The former Baylor star, classified as “wrongfully detained” by the U.S. Department of State, was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after officials found less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. They hope the plea speeds up her release.

COLLEGE

After winning last season’s Big 12 Football Championship, Baylor was picked to repeat in the Conference’s 2022 preseason poll, voted on by media representatives. As a result, the Bears are the top choice in the rankings for the first time in Big 12 history and broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the favorite. They spread the first-place votes among five teams, with Baylor receiving 17 and 365 points. Oklahoma placed second with 12 and 354 points. Oklahoma State, also a participant in the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game, captured nine first-place selections with 342 points. Texas claimed two and a total of 289 points, while Kansas State rounded out the top five in the poll with 261 points.

DIXIE

Lear Park in Longview will host eight Dixie Youth Baseball state championships across four different age groups on Friday and Saturday. In “O” Zone 12U, Division I & II are Palestine, Hughes Springs, and West Rusk. 10U Division I & II has Livingston, Longview, Buffalo, and DeKalb. Coach Pitch 8U Division I & II playing are Bullard, Paris, Tri-Cities, Diana, and in T-Ball 6U Division I & II are Joaquin, Valliant, East Montgomery County, and Paris.