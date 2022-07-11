Baby On Board

A Plano pregnant woman stopped by a Plano Police Department officer is arguing the stance that her baby girl is a valid high-occupancy lane passenger using Texas’ abortion ban and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Brandy Bottone was driving on June 29 to pick up her son when she decided to take the HOV lane on U.S. Highway 75 South when a police officer stopped her. The officer asked if anyone else was in the vehicle, and Bottone said yes and pointed at her 34-week-pregnant belly. HOV requires at least two in the car. Buttone told the officer that “everything going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, her baby is a living child.” The officer told Buttone that there must be two people in the vehicle “outside the body,” leading to a $275 citation. Buttone believes the state cannot have it both ways. Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person while the state’s transportation code does not. Buttone plans to argue her case in court on July 20 for her ticket.