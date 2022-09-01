Thursday’s Sports

Serena Williams

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (84-47) 5 – Rangers (58-71) 3

Thursday

Rangers at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm

Astros Idle

US OPEN

Serena Williams moves on in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. The 40-year-old Williams was again buoyed by a loud crowd at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, just as she was in the first round two days earlier.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant Lady Tiger volleyball program brought home their first tournament hardware in half a decade this past weekend. Mount Pleasant won ten games with only two losses to take the Mt Vernon tournament championship knocking off five teams.

High school football action picks up tonight with Tatum at Daingerfield on Star 96.9, air time 6:30, kickoff at 7:00. Everyone else hits the field Friday night.

FALL LEAGUE

Hopkins County Girls Softball Association’s Fall Season is about to kick off! Sign-ups are going on now and will end Sunday, Sept. 4. Sign-up forms and drop-off boxes are at Field House Sports and Hibbett’s in Sulphur Springs. Anyone with questions or concerns can email hcgsa@hotmail.com.