Weekly Road Report

ATLANTA – Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children in the nation, so the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding parents that one of the most important things they can do to protect children is to install and use a car seat correctly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 46% of all child car seats are misused.

TxDOT’s “Save Me With a Seat” campaign in September to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sep 18–24, 2022. The campaign invites parents to schedule a free car seat safety check by visiting SaveMeWithASeat.org and entering their ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist in their area. TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks year-round.

In 2021 in the Atlanta District, ten passenger vehicle crashes resulted in serious injuries and three fatalities for children younger than eight years old. That same year, five-passenger car crashes in the Atlanta District resulted in five serious injuries and two deaths for children ages 8-12.

When you use child car seats correctly, they can help reduce injuries and prevent fatalities when children are involved in a crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We urge parents to schedule a car seat check today to ensure they are safely and correctly using the right car seat for their child.”

During September, the “Save Me With a Seat” campaign will be seen on Texas roadways as it rolls out an interactive truck with digital screens to travel across the state. The digital truck will make stops in 11 cities, appearing at community events and other high-traffic locations. While stationary, the digital truck will share “Save Me With a Seat” campaign messaging and video content to educate parents and caregivers on car seat safety. TV and radio ads, billboards, digital media, and social media support the public outreach.

With the “Save Me With a Seat” campaign, drivers, we remind that Texas law requires all children under eight, unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches, to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250. In addition, children under age 13 should ride in the back seat, properly secured in a seat belt or safety seat.

In 2021, 78 children younger than eight years old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 22 of those were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Among children ages 8–12 in 2021, 36 died in traffic crashes, with 13 of them not restrained at the time of the crash. According to NHTSA, child car seats in passenger vehicles can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers.

“Save Me With a Seat” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Weekly Roadwork Report – Paris

Sept. 18 – Sept. 24, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: At Collegiate Drive intersection and the westbound FM 195 exit ramp. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71, watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.

Weekly Roadwork Report – Atlanta

Sept. 18 – Sept. 24, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound lanes restricted to one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades, with traffic limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane and signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing the highway, with County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Crews closed Lansing Switch Road to traffic, with possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, crews widen the bridge over the railroad, with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge that is closed to through traffic

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction at the railroad crossing, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Marion County

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge, bridge closed to through traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – Rehabilitating highway from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB exit ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge closed to traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing highway, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

Upshur County