Tuesday’s Sports

Bobby Wagner laid a fan out on the field

MLB

Monday

Yankees (98-61) 3 – Rangers (66-93) 1

Phillies (87-73) 3 – Astros (104-56) 0

Tuesday

Yankees at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm

Yankees at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Phillies at Houston Astros 7:10 pm TBS

NFL

Monday

49ers (2-2) 24 – Rams (2-2) 9

Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-9 loss last night, Bobby Wagner laid a fan out on the field. It was after he ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke. Wagner said he noticed that security at Levi’s Stadium could use some help.

NHL

Monday

Avalanche (2-2-1) 3 – Stars (2-3-0) 1

NBA

Monday

Thunder (1-0) 112 – Nuggets (0-1) 101

Tuesday

Pelicans at Chicago Bulls 8:30 pm TNT

HIGH SCHOOL

Northeast Texas teams in the top 10

5A DI

1 Longview, 17 Forney

5A DII

1 Argyle, 5 Texas High, 6 Lovejoy, 12 Melissa

4A DI

5 Anna, 6 Kilgore, 7 Celina, 9 Kaufman, 14 Lindale

4A DII

1 Carthage, 5 Gilmer, 6 Pleasant Grove, 16 Van, 18 Rusk

3A DI

2 Franklin, 4 Mt Vernon, 8 Malakoff, 10 Winnsboro, 19 Tatum

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 Bells, 8 Daingerfield, 9 West Rusk, 13 DeKalb, 18 Waskom

2A DI

2 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 14 Cooper

2A DII

5 Carlisle