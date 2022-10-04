Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Tuesday’s Sports

Bobby Wagner laid a fan out on the field

MLB
Monday
Yankees (98-61) 3 – Rangers (66-93) 1
Phillies (87-73) 3 – Astros (104-56) 0
Tuesday
Yankees at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm
Yankees at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm
Phillies at Houston Astros 7:10 pm TBS

NFL
Monday
49ers (2-2) 24 – Rams (2-2) 9

Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-9 loss last night, Bobby Wagner laid a fan out on the field. It was after he ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke. Wagner said he noticed that security at Levi’s Stadium could use some help.

NHL
Monday
Avalanche (2-2-1) 3 – Stars (2-3-0) 1

NBA
Monday
Thunder (1-0) 112 – Nuggets (0-1) 101
Tuesday
Pelicans at Chicago Bulls 8:30 pm TNT

HIGH SCHOOL
Northeast Texas teams in the top 10

5A DI
1 Longview, 17 Forney
5A DII
1 Argyle, 5 Texas High, 6 Lovejoy, 12 Melissa
4A DI
5 Anna, 6 Kilgore, 7 Celina, 9 Kaufman, 14 Lindale
4A DII
1 Carthage, 5 Gilmer, 6 Pleasant Grove, 16 Van, 18 Rusk
3A DI
2 Franklin, 4 Mt Vernon, 8 Malakoff, 10 Winnsboro, 19 Tatum
3A DII
1 Gunter, 5 Bells, 8 Daingerfield, 9 West Rusk, 13 DeKalb, 18 Waskom
2A DI
2 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 14 Cooper
2A DII
5 Carlisle

