Two Accused of Oil Field Theft, Criminal Mischief

On August 5th, 2022, employees of Arcadia Operating LLC, a petroleum production company, reported an oil field theft to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. The theft occurred off of Farm to Market Highway 71 between the Maple Springs and Sugarhill Communities in Titus County.

During the theft, the suspects caused substantial damage to a large spool of a heavy electrical cable that was comprised in part of copper. Theft of any amount of copper in Texas is a felony but as is often the case, the damage caused by copper thieves can be quite extensive.

Arcadia Employees and Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators began efforts to identify who was responsible for the theft(s). Steps were taken to aid in the identification of the suspects should they return for more of the material.

Surveillance efforts paid off a night later when two men returned to continue the theft driving a Black Toyota pickup and pulling a trailer. At that time, the suspects cut off another load of the electrical cable from the spool but at least investigators had a few leads to go on. While a license plate wasn’t available, the black Toyota had numerous unique points of identification. Investigators felt certain they would recognize the vehicle if they saw it.

It wasn’t until Tuesday, September 27th, that an investigator observed what he believed to be the same black Toyota pickup traveling east on Highway 49 and conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle. A comparison of available information about the suspect vehicle and the one stopped that day confirmed that it was the same vehicle.

James Edward McFadden Jr. the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on a minor traffic violation as the investigation intensified. Upon developing probable cause that 57-year-old McFadden of Franklin County was one of the two men known to have committed the theft and damage to Arcadia’s spool of cable, he was also placed under arrest for Criminal Mischief resulting in damages equal to or greater than $30,000 but less than $300,000, a Third Degree Felony.

The other suspect was identified as 50-year-old Wayne Alan Cox, also of Franklin County. Initial efforts to locate Cox were unsuccessful however Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Cox for the Third Degree Felony Offense of Criminal Mischief resulting in damages equal to or greater than $30,000 but less than $300,000.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information as to Wayne Cox’s whereabouts contact either the Franklin or Titus County Sheriff’s Office with the information.