Amber Alert

The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two-week-old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and kin last saw her wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect is Sylvia Nicole Norman, 31, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 115 pounds. The woman has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and white leggings, with a tattoo on her back and left arm. Law enforcement officials believe the child is in a grave or immediate danger.