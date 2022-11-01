Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

To wet, to play, tonight. Thanks to a persistent rain, G3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will be tonight, Tuesday. That pushes Game 4 to Wednesday and Game 5 to Thursday night. All three games are in Philadelphia.

NFL

Monday

Browns (3-5) 32 – Bengals (4-4) 13

NBA

Monday

Clippers (3-4) 95 – Rockets (1-7) 93

Tuesday

Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Kings at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm NHLPP|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL has stripped the Duncanville boys’ basketball team of its 6A state title, and the girl’s team has been banned from the playoffs this season. McKinney was named the new state champion by the UIL. The game will go down as a 2-0 victory for McKinney. They found the schools used ineligible players. The UIL’s state executive committee also suspended the boy’s coach, David Peavy, and the girl’s coach, LeJeanna Howard, for a year each over the violations. The Duncanville boys had won three state championships and is the top-ranked team in 6A in Texas heading into this season.

VOLLEYBALL

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Hallsville vs. Porter, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lufkin

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Palestine, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler High School

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hallsville

Class 3A

White Oak at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Tatum vs. New Diana, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview (Lobo)

Sabine vs. Waskom, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall

Harmony vs. Hooks, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant

Hughes Springs vs. Troup, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Longview (LeTourneau)

Class 2A

Hawkins vs. Garrison, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Arp

Northeast Texas’ top 20 teams

6A

1 Westlake, 17 Rockwall

5A DI

1 Longview

5A DII

1 Lake Creek, 5 Lovejoy, 8 Whitehouse, 10 Texas High, 18 Marshall

4A DI

1 China Spring, 9 TY Chapel Hill, 11 Kaufman, 12 Kilgore, 16 Lindale

4A DII

1 Carthage, 3 Gilmer, 8 Pleasant Grove, 19 Van, 20 Center

3A DI

1 Franklin, 7 Malakoff, 12 Whitesboro, 14 Jefferson, 16 Mt Vernon

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 Daingerfield, 6 Bells, 10 West Rusk, 16 Grand Saline, 18 Harmony, 20 Hooks

2A DI

1 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 13 Cooper

2A DII

1 Mart, 8 Carlisle