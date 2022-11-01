Tuesday’s Sports

MLB
To wet, to play, tonight. Thanks to a persistent rain, G3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will be tonight, Tuesday. That pushes Game 4 to Wednesday and Game 5 to Thursday night. All three games are in Philadelphia.
NFL
Monday
Browns (3-5) 32 – Bengals (4-4) 13
NBA
Monday
Clippers (3-4) 95 – Rockets (1-7) 93
Tuesday
Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Kings at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm NHLPP|ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
The UIL has stripped the Duncanville boys’ basketball team of its 6A state title, and the girl’s team has been banned from the playoffs this season. McKinney was named the new state champion by the UIL. The game will go down as a 2-0 victory for McKinney. They found the schools used ineligible players. The UIL’s state executive committee also suspended the boy’s coach, David Peavy, and the girl’s coach, LeJeanna Howard, for a year each over the violations. The Duncanville boys had won three state championships and is the top-ranked team in 6A in Texas heading into this season.
VOLLEYBALL
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
Hallsville vs. Porter, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lufkin
Class 4A
Spring Hill vs. Palestine, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler High School
Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hallsville
Class 3A
White Oak at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Tatum vs. New Diana, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview (Lobo)
Sabine vs. Waskom, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall
Harmony vs. Hooks, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant
Hughes Springs vs. Troup, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Longview (LeTourneau)
Class 2A
Hawkins vs. Garrison, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Arp
Northeast Texas’ top 20 teams
6A
1 Westlake, 17 Rockwall
5A DI
1 Longview
5A DII
1 Lake Creek, 5 Lovejoy, 8 Whitehouse, 10 Texas High, 18 Marshall
4A DI
1 China Spring, 9 TY Chapel Hill, 11 Kaufman, 12 Kilgore, 16 Lindale
4A DII
1 Carthage, 3 Gilmer, 8 Pleasant Grove, 19 Van, 20 Center
3A DI
1 Franklin, 7 Malakoff, 12 Whitesboro, 14 Jefferson, 16 Mt Vernon
3A DII
1 Gunter, 5 Daingerfield, 6 Bells, 10 West Rusk, 16 Grand Saline, 18 Harmony, 20 Hooks
2A DI
1 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 13 Cooper
2A DII
1 Mart, 8 Carlisle