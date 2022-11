Texas A&M University-Commerce is partnering with Sulphur Springs for the CommUniverCity Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Lions football team hosts Northwestern State.

The Lions will highlight and honor local educators, youth programs, and residents. There will be on-field photos, hospitality, team interaction, and a fun family zone.

For more information, contact Chris Tobiaz at 903-468-8756 or chris.tobiaz@tamuc.edu.