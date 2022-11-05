Jarvis Christian University Ranked No. 20

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY RANKED #20

AMONG THE TOP 25 HIDDEN GEMS IN TEXAS

Hawkins, Texas — Jarvis Christian University was ranked #20 among the top 25 Hidden Gems in the Online Schools Guide recent ranking of schools in Texas. Jarvis Ranked #20 ahead of Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

“Jarvis Christian University was the only Historically Black College or University to be included in this ranking,” said Jarvis President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “As the only HBCU on the list, I am pleased to be recognized. Our online programs are providing an affordable option for students to fulfill their career aspirations and dreams for the future.”

According to the ranking organization website, JCU “supports online students through financial assistance and opportunities to shorten the time needed for degree completion. Degrees offered online include bachelor’s and master’s programs in criminal justice and business administration with more programs planned for the future.”

Online Schools Guide provides advice, resources, and rankings on the best online undergraduate and graduates degree programs since 2018. Completely independent and unbiased, OSG is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and all nontraditional students.

Among the “Hidden Gems” list are Sul Ross State, Hallmark University, Dallas Baptist University, University of St. Thomas, Abilene Christian University, University of Dallas, Hardin-Simmons University, University of Mary Hardin Baylor, and McMurry University.

The ranking organization said its editors found smaller schools in Texas with excellent academic reputations that offered online degree programs and ranked them based on the cost of attendance and the number of online offerings.

“Having a college degree can be the first step to a career that makes a difference, allowing students to make the most out of the mentorship and networking opportunities a great program provides,” the website stated.

“Hidden Gems in Texas are small colleges and universities where students thrive,” it said. “These schools have a low student-to-faculty ratio, so students get more direct attention from the professors who teach the courses. And overall, students get a more personal education and feel like a part of the community.”