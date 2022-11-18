Friday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

NFL

Thursday

Titans (7-3) 27 – Packers (4-7) 17

Sunday

Rams at New Orleans Saints noon FOX

Commanders at Houston Texans noon FOX

Cowboys at Minneapolis Vikings 3:25 pm CBS

NBA

Thursday

Kings (8-6) 130 – Spurs (6-10) 112

Friday

Pacers at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies 7:00 pm

Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (11-5-2) 6 – Panthers (9-8-1) 4

MLB

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Globe Life Field in Arlington would host the 2024 All-Star game. The Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth presented a robust bid for All-Star Week. Globe Life Field opened in July 2020 and hosted the NLCS and World Series that season during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark the first time Globe Life Field hosts the league’s All-Star Game.

WNBA

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s lawyers and agent Thursday said she has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony. Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow, after a Russian court rejected the appeal of her sentence last month. Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week. “Brittney is doing as well as expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment.”

NCAAF

Thursday

No. 21 Tulane (9-2) 59 – SMU (6-5) 24

Saturday

No. 4 TCU (10-0) vs. Baylor (6-4) 11:00 am FOX

No. 23 Oklahoma St (7-3) vs. Oklahoma (5-5) 6:30 pm ABC

UAB (5-5) vs. No. 8 LSU (8-2) 8:00 pm ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Vernon defeated Tatum last week, 42-6, and head football coach Brad Williard said the weather was a definite factor in the game. But, first, it dictated running the ball. Williard said resiliency and being able to change plans on a dime have been a strength of the team this year. Mt Vernon takes on West in the second round of the playoffs.

Trapper Golden is a three-year starter who pitches and plays the outfield for the Hughes Springs Mustangs. He locked up a couple of years of college academic and athletic future on Wednesday when he signed a national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

The Mt Pleasant Tigers advance to the second round in the Mavs Fall Classic Green Bracket. At Lebanon Trail High School, Mt Pleasant will face Abilene at 9:00 Friday morning.

Football

Thursday

Pottsboro 62 – Whitney 49

West Rusk 41- Waskom 37

Friday

Cooper vs. Corrigan-Camden at Athens Fri 7:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. Dekalb at Sulphur Springs, Friday 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Gilmer vs. Gainesville at Memorial Std Fri 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri 8:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Centerville at Van Fri 7:30 pm

Maud vs. Lovelady at Tiger Stadium Fri 7:30 pm

Mt Vernon vs. West at Forney, Friday 7:00 pm Klake 97.7

New Boston vs. Newton at Lion Stadium Fri 7:00 pm

Waskom vs. West Rusk at Lindale Thu 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Malakoff at Tyler Rose at 7:30 pm

Union Hill vs. Abbott at Mabank Fri 7:00 pm