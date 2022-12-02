Friday’s Sports

Netherlands vs. United States 9:00 am FOX

NFL

Thursday

Bills (9-3) 24 – Patriots (6-6) 10

Sunday

Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1) Noon CBS

Colts (4-7-1) at Arlington against Cowboys (8-3) 7:20 pm NBC

NBA

Thursday

Pistons (6-18) 131 – Mavericks (10-11) 125 OT

Friday

Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 pm

Rockets at Phoenix Suns 8:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (14-6-4) 5 – Ducks (6-16-2) 0

FIFA World Cup

Saturday

Netherlands vs. United States 9:00 am FOX

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 19 Kansas St (9-3) at AT&T vs. No.3 TCU (12-0) at 11:00 am ABC

No. 14 LSU (9-3) at Atlanta vs. No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at 3:00 pm CBS

Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross country student-athlete Tanner Townsend was named to the Southland Conference all-academic team on Thursday morning. Townsend, Royse City, has earned conference all-academic honors for the second straight season, and they called the senior to the second team of the 10-runner honor roll by the conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Cooper Bulldogs are headed to Miranda Lambert country to face the Timpson Bears. The game is Friday night in Lindale at the high school football stadium at 7:00 pm.

Texas football excellence will be on full display this Friday night in Marshall as the top-ranked Carthage Bulldogs in 4A Division II take on a familiar opponent Pleasant Grove Hawks. They’ve matched wits the last four years, and Coach Pat Surratt hopes Carthage is fortunate again. Carthage is 4-0 against the Pleasant Grove Hawks. The shake down takes place in Marshall.

Football Point Spread

Football

Thursday

Christian Heritage (12-2) 36 vs. Bracken Christian (11-3 20

Friday

Carthage (13-0) +17 vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Marshall at 7:00 pm

Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) +17 at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) +6 at Waxahachie at 7:30 pm

Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) +5 Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm

Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) +17 at Mesquite Mem at 7:00 pm

Newton (12-1) +21 vs. Harmony (8-5) at SFA at 7:00 pm