Friday’s Sports

Netherlands vs. United States 9:00 am FOX
NFL
Thursday
Bills (9-3) 24 – Patriots (6-6) 10
Sunday
Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1) Noon CBS
Colts (4-7-1) at Arlington against Cowboys (8-3) 7:20 pm NBC
NBA
Thursday
Pistons (6-18) 131 – Mavericks (10-11) 125 OT
Friday
Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 pm
Rockets at Phoenix Suns 8:00 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (14-6-4) 5 – Ducks (6-16-2) 0
FIFA World Cup
Saturday
Netherlands vs. United States 9:00 am FOX
COLLEGE
Saturday
No. 19 Kansas St (9-3) at AT&T vs. No.3 TCU (12-0) at 11:00 am ABC
No. 14 LSU (9-3) at Atlanta vs. No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at 3:00 pm CBS
Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross country student-athlete Tanner Townsend was named to the Southland Conference all-academic team on Thursday morning. Townsend, Royse City, has earned conference all-academic honors for the second straight season, and they called the senior to the second team of the 10-runner honor roll by the conference.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Cooper Bulldogs are headed to Miranda Lambert country to face the Timpson Bears. The game is Friday night in Lindale at the high school football stadium at 7:00 pm.
Texas football excellence will be on full display this Friday night in Marshall as the top-ranked Carthage Bulldogs in 4A Division II take on a familiar opponent Pleasant Grove Hawks. They’ve matched wits the last four years, and Coach Pat Surratt hopes Carthage is fortunate again. Carthage is 4-0 against the Pleasant Grove Hawks. The shake down takes place in Marshall.
Football Point Spread
Football
Thursday
Christian Heritage (12-2) 36 vs. Bracken Christian (11-3 20
Friday
Carthage (13-0) +17 vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Marshall at 7:00 pm
Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) +17 at Lindale at 7:00 pm
Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) +6 at Waxahachie at 7:30 pm
Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) +5 Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm
Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) +17 at Mesquite Mem at 7:00 pm
Newton (12-1) +21 vs. Harmony (8-5) at SFA at 7:00 pm