The warming station at Horizon House Transitional Shelter, located at 450 4th St. SW in Paris, will be open from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. The center will have hot breakfast items available each day, and anyone that stops by can pick up one of their toiletry bags, bottled water, and even warm weather items, like beanies, gloves, scarves & blankets. Donation of those items to the Horizon House is also very much appreciated.