Photo courtesy of Troy Walz

If you own livestock, you probably know this. Cattle and horses will eat more hay, even your goats and stuff. Also, they will consume more grass in the next few days to control body temperature because as they get cold, the stomach works, and they will need to fill up by requiring more hay and some riffage. Also, more people are preparing for this cold spell, getting heat lamps, faucet covers, and feed.