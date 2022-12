Tyler Marcus Hightower

Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana. No bond information was available. Mugshot not available