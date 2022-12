The US Food and Drug Administration has issued new guidance on the emergency contraceptive Plan B Morning after pill. The FDA is changing the packaging to clarify that it is not an abortion pill. According to the FDA, the pill works by stopping or delaying the release of an egg from the ovary, not by causing an abortion. It’s an over-the-counter drug that can be taken as a backup method of birth control to reduce the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex.