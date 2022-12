The Faught Volunteer Fire Department dispatched its tanker and two booster trucks to provide mutual aid to the Blossom Fire Department, battling a large fire at 1900 FM 196 South of Blossom at the solar farm. They have not determined the cause of the fire. Also responding were Pattonville, East Post Oak, Reno, Deport, Powderly, Hopewell VFDs, and Texas Forest Service. No other information was immediately available.

