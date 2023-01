Darnell Hartsfield

Darnell Hartsfield, 61, was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people in the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings. He has died in prison. A court sentenced Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton for abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a stroke while serving his life sentence.