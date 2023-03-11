MPISD – News

Glo Esthetics owner, Nelly Monreal, discusses business ownership with MPHS cosmetology students

Monreal demonstrates a facial

(L to R) TJ Shine, Dulce Uzcanga, Maria Suarez, Keila Martinez, Nelly Monreal, Fatima Clavel, Elva Garcia, Odalis Leyva, Laiklyn Epps

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cosmetology students learn about becoming an esthetician

The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program recently welcomed guest speaker, Nelly Monreal, to speak to students about her career as an Esthetician.

Monreal owns Glo Esthetics in Mount Pleasant and is a certified medical esthetician. Glo Esthetics offers facials, waxing, and lashes, and Monreal has been taking classes to become a make-up artist. She spoke to the students about her career and business, and students could watch the process of providing a facial.

You can find Glo Esthetics by searching them on Facebook. The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology instructor is Aleshia Rivera.