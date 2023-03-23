TxDOT Request Public’s Input

TxDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON BUILDING THE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM OF 2050

TxDOT will host a statewide virtual meeting and in-person open houses

ATLANTA ­– The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet tomorrow’s transportation needs. TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting with in-person open houses this spring for Connecting Texas 2050, the latest update to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050.

No matter where you work, live, or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures, and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes.

During the statewide virtual public meeting and regional in-person open houses, TxDOT will explain the statewide long-range transportation plan process. Participants will also be able to share their vision and provide input on transportation goals and needs to help TxDOT plan for 2050.

The statewide virtual public meeting will be available online through May 31, 2023. TxDOT will also host in-person open houses in various locations. For a full schedule, visit TxDOT online. The same information will be available at the virtual public meeting and in-person open houses.

Comments can be submitted online by email to ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov or by mail to: TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager, P.O. Box 149217, Austin, Texas, 78714-9217. In addition, you can submit comments via comment forms provided at the in-person open houses. Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for TxDOT to include in the public involvement summary.

The virtual public meeting and in-person open houses conducted the materials in English or Spanish materials available online and in person. If you need special accommodations, please call 512-271-2025 at least three working days before the in-person open house you wish to attend.

For media inquiries, contact Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at 903-799-1306 or Heather.Deaton@TxDOT.gov.

Follow TxDOT’s Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Twitter @TxDOTAtlanta, and Nextdoor.