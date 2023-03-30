23 East Texas Counties To Privatize Foster Care

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has awarded 4Kids4Families, a division of Arrow Child & Family Ministries, the contract to become the Single Source Continuum Contractor (SSCC) for the Piney Woods area of Texas DFPS Region 4. Beginning March 1, 4Kids4Families will work with DFPS to transition the Texas child welfare system from a statewide, “one size fits all” approach to a community-based model designed to meet the individual and unique needs of children, youth, and families at the local level.

“4Kids4Families is honored to serve alongside the Piney Woods region that so passionately cares for their children and will do so with innovation and creativity to bring a transformational difference and the best outcomes for kids,” Scott Lundy, CEO of Arrow.