UIL Sponsor Excellence Winners

2022 UIL Sponsor Excellence Award Winners

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League is proud to recognize 15 of the best UIL sponsors in Texas as the 2022 UIL Sponsor Excellence Award winners.

A panel of judges selected the winners in academics, athletics, and music from nominations submitted by school principals and superintendents across Texas. The award, now in its 32nd year, was created to identify and recognize outstanding sponsors who enable students to develop and refine their extracurricular talents to the highest degree possible within the education system.

“Coaches and teachers have such a difficult job, and they go beyond the call of duty to serve as UIL sponsors, coaches, and directors,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “UIL events function and thrive on the dedication and immense effort from sponsors like these. On behalf of the UIL, I commend these outstanding educators.”

Each winner will receive $1,000 and a symbolic memento from the UIL to recognize their outstanding achievements in pursuing educational excellence through interscholastic competition. In addition, the League continually strives to strengthen and promote the role of extracurricular activities in Texas through programs like the UIL Sponsor Excellence Award.

The UIL Sponsor Excellence Award winners for 2022 are as follows:

Corey Baird – Salado High School

Brent Biskup, Lewisville Flower Mound High School

Audrey Cravens, Latexo High School

Christopher Fiorini, Bridgeland High School

David Gardiner, Corpus Christi Ray High School

Kimberly Irwin, Gruver High School

Stephanie Krebs, Muenster High School

Rick Miller, Grapevine High School

Robbie Moreno, Corpus Christi London High School

Heather Olivarez, Moulton High School

John Pierce, Mason High School

David Pike, Lewisville Marcus High School

Wendy Pratt, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway High School

Evelyn Torres, Fort Bend Ridge Point High School

Sandy Spears, Gladewater Union Grove High School

With over 37 years of experience in coaching theater and debate, Sandy Spears has spent the last nine years at Gladewater Union Grove. During that time, she has led her teams to a third-place finish at UIL State One-Act Play and an individual state championship in Persuasive Speaking. She also guided 11 other individuals to medals at the UIL Academic State Meet. In addition, Spears has served on the 2A UIL Regional Speech and Debate Committee for over 20 years and served as host for the District Academic Meet.

“In my programs, I believe in setting a precedent in excellence,” Spears said. “I believe many students will achieve exactly what you expect them to achieve; students are going to rise to or sink down to what is expected of them. I have been blessed to find my passion of teaching high school students theater and debate, and I am so thankful for it.”