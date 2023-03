Thirty – one year-old Elda Fabiola Mendez-Lara of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three warrants for Assault-Family Violence and one count of Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Her bonds were set at $8000 and she remains in the Titus County jail.

Nineteen-year-old Audrey DeSantiago of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Burglary of a Building. NO bond amount was available. Mugshot Not available