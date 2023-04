The 55th Lamar County Junior Livestock Show will be held today , Thursday and Friday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. A Buyer’s Appreciation Meal will be held Friday sponsored by the Cowboy Church in the Camp in Reno at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Exhibit Center at the fairgrounds. The sale of the market animals is at 6:45 p.m. Friday night in the Coliseum.