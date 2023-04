Christus Trinity Mother Frances & Children’s Miracle Network dedicated a corner in the Children’s Center in Tyler to Brookshire’s Grocery Company for their 35 years partnership Thursday afternoon. The hospital and organization recognized BGC with the unveiling of the new Brookshire’s Grocery Corner in the Children’s Center. The Brookshires Grocery Company was the very first local partner of the organization and has donated more than $3 million to Children’s Miracle Network.