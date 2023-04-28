Friday’s Sports

West G6 Stars 3-2

NBA

Thursday

East G6 Boston (4-2)

Celtics (57-25) 128 – Hawks (41-41) 120

Friday

West G6 Warriors 3-2

Kings (48-34) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) at 7:00 pm ESPN

West G6 Lakers 3-2

Grizzlies (51-31) at Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Friday

West G6 Stars 3-2

Stars (47-21-14) at St. Paul Wild (46-25) at 8:30 pm TBS

MLB

Thursday

Yankees (15-11) 4 – Rangers (14-11) 2

Friday

Yankees (15-11) at Arlington Rangers (14-11) at 7:05 pm

Phillies (13-13) at Houston Astros (14-11) at 7:10 pm

NFL

There were six trades in a wild Round 1, and second-ranked quarterback Will Levis is still on the board. Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick that started the chaos in Round 1.

With the 26th overall pick, the Cowboys selected Michigan run-stopper Mazi (MAH-zee) Smith, the first defensive tackle Dallas has taken in the first round since Russell Maryland went No. 1 overall in 1991.

After the Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, they sent shock waves through the NHL draft Thursday night, trading up nine spots to select Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson, Jr., with the No. 3 overall pick.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Friday

Kansas vs. No. 1 Oklahoma at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 20 Baylor vs. Iowa State at 4:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Missouri vs. No. 23 Texas A&M at 4:00 pm SECN+

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 16 Alabama at 6:00 pm SECN+

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech at 6:30 pm BIG12|ESPN+

BASEBALL

Thursday

No. 7 Arkansas 7 – Texas A&M 5

Friday

Kansas vs. Oklahoma at 12:30 pm ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs. Michigan at 3:00 pm

Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Arkansas at 6:00 pm ESPNU

Alabama vs. No 1 LSU T 6:00 pm SECN

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State at 6:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

No 18 West Virginia vs. Baylor at 6:30 pm BIG 12|ESPN+

No. 19 Dallas Baptist vs. Rice at 6:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Chisum 9 – Bonham 3

Cumby 4 – Honey Grove 0

Ennis 10 – McKinney North 7

Jacksonville 6 – Spring Hill 2

Mt Vernon 9 – DeKalb 1

Queen City 11 – Mineola 0

Quinlan Ford 7 – Community 3

No. 19 Rains 3 – Pottsboro 0

No. 5 Rockwall 14 – Garland 2

Sulphur Springs 10 – Lindale 0

Tom Bean 11 – Celeste 0

Trenton 16 – Wolfe City 1

Trenton 11 – Wolfe City 1

Van 24 – Liberty-Eylau 1

Van Alstyne 17 – North Dallas 0

White Oak 8 – Elysian Fields 0

Winnsboro 19 – Redwater 5

Friday

Mt Pleasant vs. No. 14 Huntsville at Waxahachie at 5:00 and 7:00 pm

Linden-Kildare vs. Rivercrest at Chisum Fri 6:00 and 8:00 pm

Many teams are moving their games up a few hours today because of rain moving into Northeast Texas. So check with your school before leaving. All of Mt Vernon’s softball games will be at Hooks as Harmony’s field is too wet. Game time tonight is 6:30 pm on K-Lake 97.7.