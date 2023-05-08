Paris Police Report For Monday (May 08)

Anthony Jerhone Hearne

On Friday at approximately 2:00 pm, Officers went to the 400-block of W. Henderson, where they arrested Anthony Jerhone Hearne on a Federal Felony Warrant. They booked Hearn and transported him to Lamar County Jail.

Officers worked a business burglary Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of the NE loop. Reportedly, several storage units had been burglarized by having the locks cut. The owners of property that is missing must contact the Police when they get an inventory of all stolen goods. The investigation continues.

Victims reported a burglary at 213 George Wright Homes. The complainant said someone had come into the apartment and taken baby clothes and food from the refrigerator. There were also other physical indicators of an unknown person coming in and disturbing items in the apartment without a forced entry. The investigation will continue.

Officers responded to a burglary in the 800-block of Woodlawn at 5:33 pm on Sunday, May 7. The complaint showed officers that an unknown subject had entered the residence through a broken window and rummaged through their belongings. The victim could not establish if anything were missing as they were in the process of moving out.

Officers made two arrests for Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated over the weekend. Police made 51 traffic stops, arrested ten, and answered 394 calls for service Between May 5 and May 8, 2023.