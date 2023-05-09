Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.08.23

PUBLIC FORUM
Tanya Larry addressed the board on SSMS boys’ athletics.
Board Recognized Class of 2023 honor grads and presented them both with a plaque:
Valedictorian – Alexis McCoy
Salutatorian – Lawson Ost
Board Recognized State Qualifiers:
- Milk Quality and Products – 4th in State: Olyvia Palacios, Jeremy Resendiz, Edyline Resendiz, Lesley Santos
- Dairy Cattle – 20th in State: Cash Gamblin, Wayne Hinton, Tripp Smith (8th overall), Tristan Eley
- Forage – 18th in State: Catherine Starzyk, Isaac Stanley, Sienna Posey, Sharon Abrego
- CDE – 12th in State: Tracey Shackelford, Coen Bell, Jose Flores, Jordan VanWinkle (1st high individual)
- BPA – 22 students competed at state and 4 students went to Nationals: Makieya Boren, Ashland Hooten, Holden Moss, MacKenzie Posey (1st Place Administrative Research Project Individual)
- Skills USA: Robotics and Automation Technology – Kobe Walker, Jimmy Graham/Job Interview – Geronimo Lindley (2nd in a skill demonstration contest)
- Wildcat and Ladycat Golf – headed to state competition this month: Nick Burney, Gage Gideon, Tatum Tran, Luke White, Caleb Kesting, McKenna Meskimen, Kenzie Posey, Evey Birdsong, Mykylie Meador, Alyson Thomas
- SSMS Robotics: Team 1 – Pierce Dollison, Tyler Scott, Aliyas Whorton, Bradley Case/Team 2: Sawyer Shutt, Cooper Thesing, Gavin Solorzano, Zachary Young
Administrative Reports
Dan Froneberger gave a maintenance report with updates for the month:
- 1400 bird blocks going in at SSMS
- bird flags have been put up in different locations
- 640 air filters replaced for the month
- playground inspections completed
- cleaned out drainage behind Barbara Bush Primary
- moved dirt from SSHS to different campuses to fill holes and repair
- repaired a gas leak at the tech center
Elementary update given by Jeremy Lopez: many activities going on for end of school year including STAAR tests, award celebrations, registration for Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten are underway
Secondary update given by Justin Cowart: SSHS – many end of year activities and ceremonies happening and coming up, 5 students signed to play sports at the next level, 10 students will graduate early
SSMS – Destination Imagination headed to Globals, ensemble won sweepstakes, choir had a pop concert along with solo and ensemble, recently 175 students and families came and toured the school for next year, much more
Special Education update given by Jeremy Lopez and Lyndsay Anderson: interviews are underway for 7 personnel positions that were recently added, one teacher position was requested along with one needed portable, SSMS SAIL position has been filled
Discussion of districtwide intruder detection audit report findings by Mike Lamb: trainings are scheduled to stay in compliance with audit
Report on District UIL Competition: Sasha Posey reported on elementary, Justin Cowart reported on SSMS, Gerald Grafton reported on SSHS, numerous students were awarded and many at state level in high school
State medalists/qualifiers were recognized.
Present budget Calendar for 2023 – Sherry McGraw: preliminary values for budgets will be ready by June 12,2023, budget for next year predicted to be adopted Friday, August 25, 2023
The following Head Start items were given to the Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:
Director’s Report for April 2023
Policy Council Meeting Minutes for 2023
Financial Reports for April 2023
Consent Agenda Items
Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for April 2023 – Approved
Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for April 2023 – Approved
Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for April 2023 – Approved
Consider approval to extend Ag teachers to 12 month contracts for 2023 – Approved
|RESIGNATIONS
|Name
|Position
|Campus
|Reason
|Effective Date
|Bailecki, Elizabeth
|Band Teacher
|Middle School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Barrios, Saylor
|Grade 7 ELAR
|Middle School
|Job
|5/26/2023
|Butler. Alysia
|Math Teacher
|Middle School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Byrd, Joanna
|Grade 4 ELAR/SS
|SSES
|Moving
|5/26/2023
|Coleman, Miranda
|Grade 5 Science
|SSES
|New Job
|5/26/2023
|Cunningham, Amie
|SPED Teacher
|Bush Primary
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Espinoza, Yasmin
|SPED Teacher
|Douglass
|Personal
|4/23/2023
|Garcia-Hidalgo, Maria
|SPED Teacher
|SSHS
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Garrett, Brayden
|HS Aide
|Douglass
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Hall, Ashley
|English Teacher
|High School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Hall, Jamia
|SPED Aide
|SSES
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Huzinga, Robert
|Transporation Director
|Admin
|Personal
|7/9/2023
|Jackson, Kayla
|SPED Teacher
|Bush
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Johnson, Britni
|Kinder Teacher
|Bowie
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Kerby, Harley
|Librarian Aide
|Johnson Primary
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Lira, Alejandra
|Grade 2 DLE Teacher
|Travis
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Luna, Denise
|SPED Aide
|SSES
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|McKinney, Kristin
|SPED Teacher
|High School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Nash, Kesha
|Grade 4 Math/Science
|SSES
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Newton, Rebekah
|Grade 7 ELAR
|Middle School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Painter, Ashley
|Geometry Teacher
|SSHS
|New Job
|5/26/2023
|Perez, Lucinda
|Behavior Intervention
|Bowie
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Phillips, Stephanie
|Grade 7 ELAR
|Middle School
|Retirement
|5/26/2023
|Polk, Shelby
|SPED/Behavior AIde
|Middle School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Ricker, Meghan
|Kinder Teacher
|Johnson Primary
|Moving
|5/26/2023
|Schaefer, ShaiLynn
|SPED Teacher
|SSES
|New Job
|5/26/2023
|Scritchfield, Miranda
|Attendance Clerk
|Middle School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Skipper, Joel
|Culinary Arts
|High School
|New Job
|5/26/2023
|Toney, Craig
|Director of BIL/ESL
|Admin
|New Job
|5/31/2023
|Virgel, Jennifer
|SPED Teacher
|High School
|Personal
|5/26/2023
|Young, Jamie
|English 1
|High School
|Moving
|5/26/2023
|NEW PERSONNEL
|Name
|Position
|Campus
|Replacing
|Effective Date
|Bain, Tanya
|Grade 5 ELAR/SS
|SSES
|Tissha Harris
|8/10/2023
|Blake, Rosa
|Kindergarten
|Bowie
|Brianna Peterson
|8/10/2023
|Chio, Beatrice
|Secretary Diag/LSSP
|Special Srvcs.
|New Position
|8/10/2023
|Clark, Spencer
|Ag/Welding
|High School
|Stephen Shelby
|7/1/2023
|Copeland, Brent
|At-Risk Aide
|Middle School
|Sandra Foshee
|8/10/2023
|Edwards, Angela
|Testing Coordinator
|SSHS
|Kathy Wright
|TBD
|Evans, Rodney
|SPED SAIL Teacher
|Middle School
|New Position
|8/10/2023
|Gibson, Alicia
|SPED Teacher
|Douglass
|Tracy Flanery
|8/10/2023
|Gonzalez, Wendy
|Counselor
|High School
|Jamie Ladd
|Hefner, Jordan
|Grade 6 ELAR/SPED
|Middle School
|Kylie Garmon
|8/10/2023
|Hefner, Joshua
|SPED Teacher
|Middle School
|New Position
|8/10/2023
|Henderson, Grace
|Counselor
|Travis
|Itzel Figueroa
|TBD
|Manning, James
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|Carrah Griffith
|8/10/2023
|Martinez, Allison
|Asst. Band Director
|High School
|Elizabeth Bialecki
|Moore, Lena
|Grade 2
|Johnson Primary
|Jady Martin
|8/10/2023
|Newsom, Ali
|Grade 1
|Johnson Primary
|Gracie Moore
|8/10/2023
|Parris, Cayce
|Grade 5 ELAR/SS
|SSES
|Hayley McKinney
|8/10/2023
|Pool, Danyelle
|Grade 7 ELAR
|Middle School
|Rebekah Newton
|8/10/2023
|Satcher, Chesney
|Counselor
|High School
|Carol Cowley
|TBD
|Thompson, Bailey
|Grade 1
|Johnson Primary
|Erica Fierst
|8/10/2023
|Vandeventer, Trevor
|Grade 4 Math/Science
|SSES
|Kesha Nash
|8/10/2023
|Weatherly, Sarah
|Nurse-RN
|SSHS
|Beverly Mayo
|8/10/2023
|Werry, Skyler
|Math Co-Teach
|Middle School
|Stephanie Phillips
|8/10/2023
|Personnel Changes
|Name
|Former Position/Campus
|New Position/Campus
|Replacing
|Effective Date
|Brown, Sara
|Campus Secretary/SSMS
|Attendance clerk/SSMS
|Miranda Scritchfield
|8/10/2023
|Carrell, Tammy
|Athletic Trainer/SSHS
|Athletic Trainer/SSMS
|Marcos Garza
|TBD
|Cooey, Emma
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Johnson
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Crawford, Dara
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Johnson
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Del Castillo, Alma
|Math/SSMS
|Math-Girls Coach/SSHS
|Ashley Painter/Castro
|8/10/2023
|Denton, Mandi
|Resource Math/SSMS
|SPED Self Contained./SSMS
|Sean Ditto
|8/10/2023
|Earheart, Kimberly
|Behavior Inter./Bowie
|SPED Teacher/Douglass
|Yasmin Espinoza
|8/10/2023
|Funderburk, Christi
|Grade 7 ELAR/SSMS
|Grade 6 ELAR/SSMS
|Karina Perez
|8/10/2023
|Gant, Tristan
|Kinder/Bush
|Kinder/Johnson
|Meghan Ricker
|8/10/2023
|Giguere, Bryan
|SPED Aide/SSMS
|SPED Aide/SSHS
|Shelby Polk
|8/10/2023
|Hill, Harlan
|Gade 4 Math/ SSES
|Grade 7 Math/ SSMS
|Alysia Butler
|Jones, Brittney
|Title 1 Aide/Bowie
|Kinder/Bowie
|Britni Johnson
|8/10/2023
|Kirkpatrick, Ashley
|SPED Aide/ Bush
|SPED Aide/ Johnson
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Moreland, Anna
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Johnson
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Nottingham, Klarissa
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Bowie
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Overly, Lexi
|Grade 4 Math/Science
|Grade 4 ELAR/SS
|Joanna Byrd
|8/10/2023
|Penson, Anne-Michelle
|Literacy Support/Bush
|Academic Spec./Bush
|Stacie Shearer
|8/10/2023
|Perez, Karina
|Grade 6 ELAR/SSMS
|Grade 6 Math/SSMS
|Vallesha Adams
|8/10/2023
|Peterson, Briana
|Kinder/Bowie
|Grade 4/SSES
|Lexi Overly
|8/10/2023
|Pettit, Mackenzie
|Grade 5 ELAR/SSES
|ELAR/SSMS
|Angela McCrary
|8/10/2023
|Rogers, Laramie
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Johnson
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Rogers, Terri
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Bowie
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Schmidt, Jovona
|Math Support/Bush
|Literacy Support/Bush
|Anne-Michelle Penson
|8/10/2023
|Thompson, Sonya
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/Bowie
|Position moving
|8/10/2023
|Torres, Dalia
|Grade 3 Math/Bush
|Kinder/Bush
|Tristan Gant
|8/10/2023
|Walker, Angelica Hope
|SPED Aide/SSMS
|ELAR/SSMS
|Christi Funderburk
|8/10/2023
|Webb, Mary Lisa
|Grade 8 ELAR/SSMS
|English/SSHS
|Ashley Hall
|8/10/2023
|Wells, Ashlee
|Grade 6 World History/SSMS
|Resource SPED/SSMS
|Nancy Rodgers
|8/10/2023