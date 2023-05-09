Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.08.23

PUBLIC FORUM

Tanya Larry addressed the board on SSMS boys’ athletics.

Board Recognized Class of 2023 honor grads and presented them both with a plaque :

Valedictorian – Alexis McCoy

Salutatorian – Lawson Ost

Board Recognized State Qualifiers :

Milk Quality and Products – 4 th in State: Olyvia Palacios, Jeremy Resendiz, Edyline Resendiz, Lesley Santos

Dairy Cattle – 20 th in State: Cash Gamblin, Wayne Hinton, Tripp Smith (8 th overall), Tristan Eley

Forage – 18 th in State: Catherine Starzyk, Isaac Stanley, Sienna Posey, Sharon Abrego

CDE – 12 th in State: Tracey Shackelford, Coen Bell, Jose Flores, Jordan VanWinkle (1 st high individual)

BPA – 22 students competed at state and 4 students went to Nationals: Makieya Boren, Ashland Hooten, Holden Moss, MacKenzie Posey (1 st Place Administrative Research Project Individual)

Skills USA: Robotics and Automation Technology – Kobe Walker, Jimmy Graham/Job Interview – Geronimo Lindley (2 nd in a skill demonstration contest)

in a skill demonstration contest) Wildcat and Ladycat Golf – headed to state competition this month: Nick Burney, Gage Gideon, Tatum Tran, Luke White, Caleb Kesting, McKenna Meskimen, Kenzie Posey, Evey Birdsong, Mykylie Meador, Alyson Thomas

SSMS Robotics: Team 1 – Pierce Dollison, Tyler Scott, Aliyas Whorton, Bradley Case/Team 2: Sawyer Shutt, Cooper Thesing, Gavin Solorzano, Zachary Young

Administrative Reports

Dan Froneberger gave a maintenance report with updates for the month:

1400 bird blocks going in at SSMS

bird flags have been put up in different locations

640 air filters replaced for the month

playground inspections completed

cleaned out drainage behind Barbara Bush Primary

moved dirt from SSHS to different campuses to fill holes and repair

repaired a gas leak at the tech center

Elementary update given by Jeremy Lopez: many activities going on for end of school year including STAAR tests, award celebrations, registration for Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten are underway

Secondary update given by Justin Cowart: SSHS – many end of year activities and ceremonies happening and coming up, 5 students signed to play sports at the next level, 10 students will graduate early

SSMS – Destination Imagination headed to Globals, ensemble won sweepstakes, choir had a pop concert along with solo and ensemble, recently 175 students and families came and toured the school for next year, much more

Special Education update given by Jeremy Lopez and Lyndsay Anderson: interviews are underway for 7 personnel positions that were recently added, one teacher position was requested along with one needed portable, SSMS SAIL position has been filled

Discussion of districtwide intruder detection audit report findings by Mike Lamb: trainings are scheduled to stay in compliance with audit

Report on District UIL Competition: Sasha Posey reported on elementary, Justin Cowart reported on SSMS, Gerald Grafton reported on SSHS, numerous students were awarded and many at state level in high school

State medalists/qualifiers were recognized.

Present budget Calendar for 2023 – Sherry McGraw: preliminary values for budgets will be ready by June 12,2023, budget for next year predicted to be adopted Friday, August 25, 2023

The following Head Start items were given to the Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:

Director’s Report for April 2023

Policy Council Meeting Minutes for 2023

Financial Reports for April 2023

Consent Agenda Items

Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for April 2023 – Approved

Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for April 2023 – Approved

Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for April 2023 – Approved

Consider approval to extend Ag teachers to 12 month contracts for 2023 – Approved