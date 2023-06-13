Header- Mark Patrick
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Monday 06.12.2023

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 13, 2023.

The newly elected trustees, Darla Reed and Adam Teer, took the oath of office – Administered by Sandra Gibby

PUBLIC FORUM

  1. KK McKenzie signed up to speak.  The SSHS band practice field was the topic. Mrs. McKenzie explained the importance of markings when practicing.  Currently the band practices on grass where it is difficult to mark places.  She wanted to see if there were updates after the last ideas were presented at a previous board meeting.
  2. The SSMS DI Team was recognized by the board for participation at Globals. (Brooke       

            Howard)

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

  1. Maintenance and Operations Report (Dan Froneberger) – 
  • Ten HVAC systems were bought last December, and the last four were installed at the high school this month.  There are no more units in the ceilings at SSHS, so no classrooms will ever be disrupted for maintenance.  They are all reachable from the roof.  The last four units that were replaced were 30 years old.  
  • Portables will be installed at RJP this next week.  They are also currently working on the portables at Bowie.  Bids and cost estimates were given for cost of parking lot maintenance at several schools, carpet, ceiling repair, and etc.  
  • There are 1400 notches in the outer walls at the middle school where birds nest and make messes.  The problem will be remedied this summer.
  1. Elementary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)
  • Kindergarten roundup was successful.  Summer day camp is doing well with field trips coming up.  The furniture and supplies have been ordered for RJP and Bowie construction.  
  1. Secondary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)
  • High School UIL Academic became state champs!  Graduation went well with a great turn out and good weather.  SSMS Summer Learning Conference was a great success with 75 participants from around the area.  Summer school at SSMS and SSHS is ongoing with good turnout.  Austin Academic will have graduation for students that took alternate graduation paths.
  1. Superintendent Report (Dr. Deana Steeber) 

SSHS principal interviews have started.  Dr. Steeber and Mrs. Sherry McGraw have been working on the budget and absorbing position in hopes of creating teacher pay raises.  They intend to continue evaluating current positions to ensure they are needed.

  1. Head Start Items were provided to board members for informational purposes only.
  • Director’s Report for May
  • Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May
  • Financial reports for May

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

  1. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for May 2023
  2. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for May 2023
  3. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for May 2023.
  4. Consider approval o the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28th.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

  1. Discuss and consider purchasing a new truck for Ag Department (John Holland)

The current truck used by the SSHS Ag Department is 14 years old.  Four bids were sent out for a diesel, 4 wheel drive to Jay Hodge, Toliver Ford, Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Grapevine Dodge Chrysler Jeep.  Mr. Holland asked that the vehicle be purchased from Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep because this dealership has one in stock currently.

  1. Discuss and consider the amended budget for 2022-2023 (Sherry McGraw)
  2. Discuss and consider updating signers on accounts at City National Bank.  

Add: Dr. Deana Steeber

Remove: Lisa Robinson, Michael Lamb, Robbin Vaughn, Kristin Monk, Josh Williams (Sherry McGraw)

  1. Discuss and consider approval of Credit of Exam testing dates (Justin Cowart)
  2. Discuss and consider adding a District Communication Coordinator for 2023-2024 (Dr. Deana Steeber)
  3. Discuss and consider Sulphur Springs ISD Policy DCE (Local) – (Dr. Deana Steeber)
  4. Discuss and consider approval of positions employable on a Non-Chapter 21 Contract (Dr. Deana Steeber)
  • Transportation Director
  • Maintenance Director
  • Business Manager
  • Communications Coordinator
  • PEIMS Coordinator
  • Tax Collector
  • Food Service Director
  • Technology Director

BUDGET WORK SESSION – Sherry McGraw

RESIGNATIONS                                           

Name                                      Position                       Campus                                   Effective Date Reason

Bloodgood, Barbara                       Aide                                      Austin                                                  5/26/2023        Personal

Bohman, Carrie                               Geometry                           High School                                       5/26/2023        Retirement

Bost, Kellie                                        Grade 1 Teacher              Bowie                                                   5/26/2023        Personal

Bramblett, Kenzie-Lou                 Math Co-Teach                High School                                       5/26/2023        Personal

Carns, Emily                                     Special Ed Aide                SSHS                                                    5/26/2023        Personal

Crawford, Dara                                 SPED Aide                         Bush                                                      5/26/2023        Personal

Evans, Jason                                     Director State & Federal Programs         Admin                  6/15/2023        New Job

Gallo, Luciano                                  SPED Aide                         SSMS                                                   5/26/2023        Personal

Lair, Tandee                                      SPED Teacher                  Bowie                                                   5/26/2023        Personal

Moore, Lena                                     Grade 2                                RJP                                                       6/7/2023           Staying at previous job

Perez, Victorino                               Inst. Aide                            SSES                                                     5/26/2023        Personal

Potts, Nancy                                      Head Start Teacher        Douglass                                             5/26/2023        New Job

Rivera, Claudia                                 Grade 3 Teacher              Travis                                                   5/26/2023        Personal

Shaver, Brandon                              Boys Basketball/PE       SSHS                                                    5/26/2023        New Job

Taylor, Cyndi                                    Grade 3                                Bush                                                      5/26/2023        New Job

Tubb, Rachel                                    Grade 4 ELAR/SS          SSES                                                     5/26/2023        New Job

Werry, Skyler                                   Math Co-Teach                SSMS                                                   05/26/223        New Job

Willey, Heather                               Title 1 Aide                        SSES                                                     5/26/2023        Personal

NEW PERSONNEL                                      

Name                                     Position                       Campus                                   Effective Date Replacing

Bedell, Melodi                                  Grade 7 ELAR/Coach  SSMS                                                   8/10/2023        Saylor Barrios/Jill Crump

Bengston, Marisela                        SPED Aide                         Johnson                                              8/10/2023        Taylor Rouleau

Bloodgood, Barbara                       Title 1 Aide                        Bowie                                                   8/10/2023        Brittney Jones

Cardenas, San Juanita                 Title 1 Aide                        SSES                                                     8/10/2023        Heather Willey

Crawford, Jonathan                       Auto/Construction (SDTP)       SSHS                                    8/10/2023        Lou Gebel

Earp, Cannon                                   PE/Head Boys Basketball           SSHS                                    7/21/2023        Brandon Shaver

Earp, Samantha                               Counselor          SSHS                                                                    7/14/2023        Jamie Ladd

Foster, Taylor                                   Grade 3 ELAR                  Bush                                                      8/10/2023        Nerli Mejia

Gillham, Barbara                            SPED Resource               Bowie                                                   8/10/2023        Tandee Lair

Herfel, Heather                               Culinary Arts                    SSHS                                                    8/10/2023        Joel Skipper

Hill, Kiersta                                       Campus Secretary          Middle School                                  7/14/2023        Sara Brown

Ivery, Rashid                                     PE/Coach (DOI)             Middle School                                  7/27/2023        Coy Rozell

King, Carrie                                       SPED Aide                         SSHS                                                    8/10/2023        Jessica Phillips

Lair, Tandee                                      SPED Self-Contained   Bowie                                                   8/10/2023        New Position

Morris, Ariel                                     Grade 3 Math                   Bush                                                      8/10/2023        Dalia Torres

Page, Rachel                                      Grade 3 Reading              Bowie                                                   8/10/2023        Chasity Hebert

Plumlee, Christina                          SPED Aide                         Johnson Primary                            8/10/2023        New Position

Portillo, Jasmine                             Special Programs Secretary        Middle School                  7/25/2023        New Position

Postlethwait, jinjer                         SPED Teacher                  Johnson Primary                            8/10/2023        New Position

Reeves, Sierra                                   Title 1 Aide                        Johnson                                              8/10/2023        Pam Hooten

Saucier, Regina                                 SPED Teacher                 Middle School                                  8/10/2023        New Position

Schroeder, Jaidyn                           Title 1 Aide                        Bowie                                                   8/10/2023        Brian Giguere

Smith, Presley                                  Grade 1 Teacher              Bush                                                      8/10/2023        Kellie Bost

Speed, Harley                                   Academic Secretary       Bush                                                      8/10/2023        Jenna Vickery

Stone, Danette                                 Special Ed Aide                Johnson                                              8/10/2023        Dara Crawford

Tifft, Misty                                         SPED Aide                         SSMS                                                   8/10/2023        Angelica Walker

Timmons, Jurreka                          Title 1 Aide                        Johnson Primary                            8/10/2023        Kimber Combs

Vermillion, Janet                            SPED Aide                         SSES                                                     8/10/2023        Jamia Hall

Werry, Skylar                                   SPED Math Co-Teach  SSMS                                                   8/10/2023        Stephanie Phillips

Personnel Changes                                         

Name                                      Former Position/Campus       New Position/Campus             Effective Date            Replacing

Bain, Tanya                                       Grade 5 ELAR / SSES                  Grade 4 ELAR/SSES                    8/10/2023                Rachel Tubb

Bohannon, Kayla                             Grade 2 Math / Bush                    Math Support /Bush                     8/10/2023                Jovona Schmidt

Chapman, Katy                                 Grade 1 Math /Bush                     Grade 2 / Bush                                 8/10/2023        Swap w/Hannah Crowson

Cooper, Patricia                              Behavior Interventionist/SSES Grade 2 / Johnson                         8/10/2023                Melinda Page

Crowson, Hannah                          Grade 2 ELAR / Bush                   Grade 1 / Bush                                 8/10/2023        Swap w/Katy Chapman

Fisher, Brandy                                 SPED Aide / SSHS                        SPED Co-Teach                              8/10/2023                Kristin McKinney

Geeslin, Laura                                  SPED Aide/Douglass                   Head Start Aide/Douglass         8/10/2023                Brayden Garrett

Hebert, Chasity                               Grade 3 ELAR / Bowie                 Grade 3 Math / Bowie                  8/10/2023                Kimberly Isonhood

Hooten, Pam                                     Title 1 Aide/ Johnson                   SPED Aide/ Johnson                    8/10/2023        New Position

Hunt, Jamilyn                                  Grade 2 Math/Johnson               Grade 4 Math/SSES                     8/10/2023                Harlan Hill

Isonhood, Kimberly                       Grade 3 Math / Bowie                 Grade 5 ELAR / SSES                  8/10/2023                Tanya Bain

Mejia, Nerli                                       Grade 3 ELAR / Bush                   Grade 2 / Bush                                 8/10/2023        Kayla Bohannon

Miesse, Allison                                 Behavior Intervention/SSES     SPED Behavior/ Johnson           8/10/2023        New Position

Miller, Patricia                                 Grade 7 Math/SSMS                    Algebra 1/ SSHS                             8/10/2023                Kenzie Bramlett

Moore, Lena                                     Grade 2/Johnson                           Grade 3 Math/Johnson               8/10/2023                Kimberly Smith

Page, Melinda                                  Grade 2 / Johnson                         Literacy Support / Johnson       8/10/2023        Holly Thompson

Peters, Amy                                       SPED Resource/SSMS SPED   Teacher/SSHS                                8/10/2023                Maria Garcia-Hidalgo

Phillips, Jessica                               SPED Aide(1:1)/SSMS               SPED Aide/SSMS                         8/10/2023                Nadia Orozco

Robinson, Nina                               SPED Aide / Bush                          SPED Self-Contained/Bush      8/10/2023        Kayla Jackson

Rouleau, Taylor                               SPED Aide/Johnson                    Library Aide/ Johnson                 8/10/2023                Harley Kerby

Smith. Kimberly                              Grade 3 Math/Johnson               Grade 2/ Johnson                          8/10/2023        Lena Moore

Spencer, Morgan                            Head Start Aide/Douglass         SPED Aide/Douglass                   8/10/2023                Bailey Early

Tingle, Megan                                  CTE Graphic Design/SSHS       Media Integration/SSHS            8/10/2023                Mindy Meador

Williams, Josh                                 Principal/SSHS                               Grade 7 Math/SSMS                    8/10/2023        Alma Del Castillo

 

