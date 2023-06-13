Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Monday 06.12.2023

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 13, 2023.
The newly elected trustees, Darla Reed and Adam Teer, took the oath of office – Administered by Sandra Gibby
PUBLIC FORUM
- KK McKenzie signed up to speak. The SSHS band practice field was the topic. Mrs. McKenzie explained the importance of markings when practicing. Currently the band practices on grass where it is difficult to mark places. She wanted to see if there were updates after the last ideas were presented at a previous board meeting.
- The SSMS DI Team was recognized by the board for participation at Globals. (Brooke
Howard)
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
- Maintenance and Operations Report (Dan Froneberger) –
- Ten HVAC systems were bought last December, and the last four were installed at the high school this month. There are no more units in the ceilings at SSHS, so no classrooms will ever be disrupted for maintenance. They are all reachable from the roof. The last four units that were replaced were 30 years old.
- Portables will be installed at RJP this next week. They are also currently working on the portables at Bowie. Bids and cost estimates were given for cost of parking lot maintenance at several schools, carpet, ceiling repair, and etc.
- There are 1400 notches in the outer walls at the middle school where birds nest and make messes. The problem will be remedied this summer.
- Elementary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)
- Kindergarten roundup was successful. Summer day camp is doing well with field trips coming up. The furniture and supplies have been ordered for RJP and Bowie construction.
- Secondary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)
- High School UIL Academic became state champs! Graduation went well with a great turn out and good weather. SSMS Summer Learning Conference was a great success with 75 participants from around the area. Summer school at SSMS and SSHS is ongoing with good turnout. Austin Academic will have graduation for students that took alternate graduation paths.
- Superintendent Report (Dr. Deana Steeber)
SSHS principal interviews have started. Dr. Steeber and Mrs. Sherry McGraw have been working on the budget and absorbing position in hopes of creating teacher pay raises. They intend to continue evaluating current positions to ensure they are needed.
- Head Start Items were provided to board members for informational purposes only.
- Director’s Report for May
- Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May
- Financial reports for May
CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
- Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for May 2023
- Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for May 2023
- Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for May 2023.
- Consider approval o the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28th.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
- Discuss and consider purchasing a new truck for Ag Department (John Holland)
The current truck used by the SSHS Ag Department is 14 years old. Four bids were sent out for a diesel, 4 wheel drive to Jay Hodge, Toliver Ford, Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Grapevine Dodge Chrysler Jeep. Mr. Holland asked that the vehicle be purchased from Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep because this dealership has one in stock currently.
- Discuss and consider the amended budget for 2022-2023 (Sherry McGraw)
- Discuss and consider updating signers on accounts at City National Bank.
Add: Dr. Deana Steeber
Remove: Lisa Robinson, Michael Lamb, Robbin Vaughn, Kristin Monk, Josh Williams (Sherry McGraw)
- Discuss and consider approval of Credit of Exam testing dates (Justin Cowart)
- Discuss and consider adding a District Communication Coordinator for 2023-2024 (Dr. Deana Steeber)
- Discuss and consider Sulphur Springs ISD Policy DCE (Local) – (Dr. Deana Steeber)
- Discuss and consider approval of positions employable on a Non-Chapter 21 Contract (Dr. Deana Steeber)
- Transportation Director
- Maintenance Director
- Business Manager
- Communications Coordinator
- PEIMS Coordinator
- Tax Collector
- Food Service Director
- Technology Director
BUDGET WORK SESSION – Sherry McGraw
RESIGNATIONS
Name Position Campus Effective Date Reason
Bloodgood, Barbara Aide Austin 5/26/2023 Personal
Bohman, Carrie Geometry High School 5/26/2023 Retirement
Bost, Kellie Grade 1 Teacher Bowie 5/26/2023 Personal
Bramblett, Kenzie-Lou Math Co-Teach High School 5/26/2023 Personal
Carns, Emily Special Ed Aide SSHS 5/26/2023 Personal
Crawford, Dara SPED Aide Bush 5/26/2023 Personal
Evans, Jason Director State & Federal Programs Admin 6/15/2023 New Job
Gallo, Luciano SPED Aide SSMS 5/26/2023 Personal
Lair, Tandee SPED Teacher Bowie 5/26/2023 Personal
Moore, Lena Grade 2 RJP 6/7/2023 Staying at previous job
Perez, Victorino Inst. Aide SSES 5/26/2023 Personal
Potts, Nancy Head Start Teacher Douglass 5/26/2023 New Job
Rivera, Claudia Grade 3 Teacher Travis 5/26/2023 Personal
Shaver, Brandon Boys Basketball/PE SSHS 5/26/2023 New Job
Taylor, Cyndi Grade 3 Bush 5/26/2023 New Job
Tubb, Rachel Grade 4 ELAR/SS SSES 5/26/2023 New Job
Werry, Skyler Math Co-Teach SSMS 05/26/223 New Job
Willey, Heather Title 1 Aide SSES 5/26/2023 Personal
NEW PERSONNEL
Name Position Campus Effective Date Replacing
Bedell, Melodi Grade 7 ELAR/Coach SSMS 8/10/2023 Saylor Barrios/Jill Crump
Bengston, Marisela SPED Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Taylor Rouleau
Bloodgood, Barbara Title 1 Aide Bowie 8/10/2023 Brittney Jones
Cardenas, San Juanita Title 1 Aide SSES 8/10/2023 Heather Willey
Crawford, Jonathan Auto/Construction (SDTP) SSHS 8/10/2023 Lou Gebel
Earp, Cannon PE/Head Boys Basketball SSHS 7/21/2023 Brandon Shaver
Earp, Samantha Counselor SSHS 7/14/2023 Jamie Ladd
Foster, Taylor Grade 3 ELAR Bush 8/10/2023 Nerli Mejia
Gillham, Barbara SPED Resource Bowie 8/10/2023 Tandee Lair
Herfel, Heather Culinary Arts SSHS 8/10/2023 Joel Skipper
Hill, Kiersta Campus Secretary Middle School 7/14/2023 Sara Brown
Ivery, Rashid PE/Coach (DOI) Middle School 7/27/2023 Coy Rozell
King, Carrie SPED Aide SSHS 8/10/2023 Jessica Phillips
Lair, Tandee SPED Self-Contained Bowie 8/10/2023 New Position
Morris, Ariel Grade 3 Math Bush 8/10/2023 Dalia Torres
Page, Rachel Grade 3 Reading Bowie 8/10/2023 Chasity Hebert
Plumlee, Christina SPED Aide Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 New Position
Portillo, Jasmine Special Programs Secretary Middle School 7/25/2023 New Position
Postlethwait, jinjer SPED Teacher Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 New Position
Reeves, Sierra Title 1 Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Pam Hooten
Saucier, Regina SPED Teacher Middle School 8/10/2023 New Position
Schroeder, Jaidyn Title 1 Aide Bowie 8/10/2023 Brian Giguere
Smith, Presley Grade 1 Teacher Bush 8/10/2023 Kellie Bost
Speed, Harley Academic Secretary Bush 8/10/2023 Jenna Vickery
Stone, Danette Special Ed Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Dara Crawford
Tifft, Misty SPED Aide SSMS 8/10/2023 Angelica Walker
Timmons, Jurreka Title 1 Aide Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 Kimber Combs
Vermillion, Janet SPED Aide SSES 8/10/2023 Jamia Hall
Werry, Skylar SPED Math Co-Teach SSMS 8/10/2023 Stephanie Phillips
Personnel Changes
Name Former Position/Campus New Position/Campus Effective Date Replacing
Bain, Tanya Grade 5 ELAR / SSES Grade 4 ELAR/SSES 8/10/2023 Rachel Tubb
Bohannon, Kayla Grade 2 Math / Bush Math Support /Bush 8/10/2023 Jovona Schmidt
Chapman, Katy Grade 1 Math /Bush Grade 2 / Bush 8/10/2023 Swap w/Hannah Crowson
Cooper, Patricia Behavior Interventionist/SSES Grade 2 / Johnson 8/10/2023 Melinda Page
Crowson, Hannah Grade 2 ELAR / Bush Grade 1 / Bush 8/10/2023 Swap w/Katy Chapman
Fisher, Brandy SPED Aide / SSHS SPED Co-Teach 8/10/2023 Kristin McKinney
Geeslin, Laura SPED Aide/Douglass Head Start Aide/Douglass 8/10/2023 Brayden Garrett
Hebert, Chasity Grade 3 ELAR / Bowie Grade 3 Math / Bowie 8/10/2023 Kimberly Isonhood
Hooten, Pam Title 1 Aide/ Johnson SPED Aide/ Johnson 8/10/2023 New Position
Hunt, Jamilyn Grade 2 Math/Johnson Grade 4 Math/SSES 8/10/2023 Harlan Hill
Isonhood, Kimberly Grade 3 Math / Bowie Grade 5 ELAR / SSES 8/10/2023 Tanya Bain
Mejia, Nerli Grade 3 ELAR / Bush Grade 2 / Bush 8/10/2023 Kayla Bohannon
Miesse, Allison Behavior Intervention/SSES SPED Behavior/ Johnson 8/10/2023 New Position
Miller, Patricia Grade 7 Math/SSMS Algebra 1/ SSHS 8/10/2023 Kenzie Bramlett
Moore, Lena Grade 2/Johnson Grade 3 Math/Johnson 8/10/2023 Kimberly Smith
Page, Melinda Grade 2 / Johnson Literacy Support / Johnson 8/10/2023 Holly Thompson
Peters, Amy SPED Resource/SSMS SPED Teacher/SSHS 8/10/2023 Maria Garcia-Hidalgo
Phillips, Jessica SPED Aide(1:1)/SSMS SPED Aide/SSMS 8/10/2023 Nadia Orozco
Robinson, Nina SPED Aide / Bush SPED Self-Contained/Bush 8/10/2023 Kayla Jackson
Rouleau, Taylor SPED Aide/Johnson Library Aide/ Johnson 8/10/2023 Harley Kerby
Smith. Kimberly Grade 3 Math/Johnson Grade 2/ Johnson 8/10/2023 Lena Moore
Spencer, Morgan Head Start Aide/Douglass SPED Aide/Douglass 8/10/2023 Bailey Early
Tingle, Megan CTE Graphic Design/SSHS Media Integration/SSHS 8/10/2023 Mindy Meador
Williams, Josh Principal/SSHS Grade 7 Math/SSMS 8/10/2023 Alma Del Castillo