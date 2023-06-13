Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Monday 06.12.2023

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 13, 2023.

The newly elected trustees, Darla Reed and Adam Teer, took the oath of office – Administered by Sandra Gibby

PUBLIC FORUM

KK McKenzie signed up to speak. The SSHS band practice field was the topic. Mrs. McKenzie explained the importance of markings when practicing. Currently the band practices on grass where it is difficult to mark places. She wanted to see if there were updates after the last ideas were presented at a previous board meeting. The SSMS DI Team was recognized by the board for participation at Globals. (Brooke

Howard)

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

Maintenance and Operations Report (Dan Froneberger) –

Ten HVAC systems were bought last December, and the last four were installed at the high school this month. There are no more units in the ceilings at SSHS, so no classrooms will ever be disrupted for maintenance. They are all reachable from the roof. The last four units that were replaced were 30 years old.

Portables will be installed at RJP this next week. They are also currently working on the portables at Bowie. Bids and cost estimates were given for cost of parking lot maintenance at several schools, carpet, ceiling repair, and etc.

There are 1400 notches in the outer walls at the middle school where birds nest and make messes. The problem will be remedied this summer.

Elementary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)

Kindergarten roundup was successful. Summer day camp is doing well with field trips coming up. The furniture and supplies have been ordered for RJP and Bowie construction.

Secondary Campus Updates and Summer Activities (Justin Cowart)

High School UIL Academic became state champs! Graduation went well with a great turn out and good weather. SSMS Summer Learning Conference was a great success with 75 participants from around the area. Summer school at SSMS and SSHS is ongoing with good turnout. Austin Academic will have graduation for students that took alternate graduation paths.

Superintendent Report (Dr. Deana Steeber)

SSHS principal interviews have started. Dr. Steeber and Mrs. Sherry McGraw have been working on the budget and absorbing position in hopes of creating teacher pay raises. They intend to continue evaluating current positions to ensure they are needed.

Head Start Items were provided to board members for informational purposes only.

Director’s Report for May

Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May

Financial reports for May

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for May 2023 Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for May 2023 Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for May 2023. Consider approval o the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28 th .

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Discuss and consider purchasing a new truck for Ag Department (John Holland)

The current truck used by the SSHS Ag Department is 14 years old. Four bids were sent out for a diesel, 4 wheel drive to Jay Hodge, Toliver Ford, Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Grapevine Dodge Chrysler Jeep. Mr. Holland asked that the vehicle be purchased from Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep because this dealership has one in stock currently.

Discuss and consider the amended budget for 2022-2023 (Sherry McGraw) Discuss and consider updating signers on accounts at City National Bank.

Add: Dr. Deana Steeber

Remove: Lisa Robinson, Michael Lamb, Robbin Vaughn, Kristin Monk, Josh Williams (Sherry McGraw)

Discuss and consider approval of Credit of Exam testing dates (Justin Cowart) Discuss and consider adding a District Communication Coordinator for 2023-2024 (Dr. Deana Steeber) Discuss and consider Sulphur Springs ISD Policy DCE (Local) – (Dr. Deana Steeber) Discuss and consider approval of positions employable on a Non-Chapter 21 Contract (Dr. Deana Steeber)

Transportation Director

Maintenance Director

Business Manager

Communications Coordinator

PEIMS Coordinator

Tax Collector

Food Service Director

Technology Director

BUDGET WORK SESSION – Sherry McGraw

RESIGNATIONS

Name Position Campus Effective Date Reason

Bloodgood, Barbara Aide Austin 5/26/2023 Personal

Bohman, Carrie Geometry High School 5/26/2023 Retirement

Bost, Kellie Grade 1 Teacher Bowie 5/26/2023 Personal

Bramblett, Kenzie-Lou Math Co-Teach High School 5/26/2023 Personal

Carns, Emily Special Ed Aide SSHS 5/26/2023 Personal

Crawford, Dara SPED Aide Bush 5/26/2023 Personal

Evans, Jason Director State & Federal Programs Admin 6/15/2023 New Job

Gallo, Luciano SPED Aide SSMS 5/26/2023 Personal

Lair, Tandee SPED Teacher Bowie 5/26/2023 Personal

Moore, Lena Grade 2 RJP 6/7/2023 Staying at previous job

Perez, Victorino Inst. Aide SSES 5/26/2023 Personal

Potts, Nancy Head Start Teacher Douglass 5/26/2023 New Job

Rivera, Claudia Grade 3 Teacher Travis 5/26/2023 Personal

Shaver, Brandon Boys Basketball/PE SSHS 5/26/2023 New Job

Taylor, Cyndi Grade 3 Bush 5/26/2023 New Job

Tubb, Rachel Grade 4 ELAR/SS SSES 5/26/2023 New Job

Werry, Skyler Math Co-Teach SSMS 05/26/223 New Job

Willey, Heather Title 1 Aide SSES 5/26/2023 Personal

NEW PERSONNEL

Name Position Campus Effective Date Replacing

Bedell, Melodi Grade 7 ELAR/Coach SSMS 8/10/2023 Saylor Barrios/Jill Crump

Bengston, Marisela SPED Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Taylor Rouleau

Bloodgood, Barbara Title 1 Aide Bowie 8/10/2023 Brittney Jones

Cardenas, San Juanita Title 1 Aide SSES 8/10/2023 Heather Willey

Crawford, Jonathan Auto/Construction (SDTP) SSHS 8/10/2023 Lou Gebel

Earp, Cannon PE/Head Boys Basketball SSHS 7/21/2023 Brandon Shaver

Earp, Samantha Counselor SSHS 7/14/2023 Jamie Ladd

Foster, Taylor Grade 3 ELAR Bush 8/10/2023 Nerli Mejia

Gillham, Barbara SPED Resource Bowie 8/10/2023 Tandee Lair

Herfel, Heather Culinary Arts SSHS 8/10/2023 Joel Skipper

Hill, Kiersta Campus Secretary Middle School 7/14/2023 Sara Brown

Ivery, Rashid PE/Coach (DOI) Middle School 7/27/2023 Coy Rozell

King, Carrie SPED Aide SSHS 8/10/2023 Jessica Phillips

Lair, Tandee SPED Self-Contained Bowie 8/10/2023 New Position

Morris, Ariel Grade 3 Math Bush 8/10/2023 Dalia Torres

Page, Rachel Grade 3 Reading Bowie 8/10/2023 Chasity Hebert

Plumlee, Christina SPED Aide Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 New Position

Portillo, Jasmine Special Programs Secretary Middle School 7/25/2023 New Position

Postlethwait, jinjer SPED Teacher Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 New Position

Reeves, Sierra Title 1 Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Pam Hooten

Saucier, Regina SPED Teacher Middle School 8/10/2023 New Position

Schroeder, Jaidyn Title 1 Aide Bowie 8/10/2023 Brian Giguere

Smith, Presley Grade 1 Teacher Bush 8/10/2023 Kellie Bost

Speed, Harley Academic Secretary Bush 8/10/2023 Jenna Vickery

Stone, Danette Special Ed Aide Johnson 8/10/2023 Dara Crawford

Tifft, Misty SPED Aide SSMS 8/10/2023 Angelica Walker

Timmons, Jurreka Title 1 Aide Johnson Primary 8/10/2023 Kimber Combs

Vermillion, Janet SPED Aide SSES 8/10/2023 Jamia Hall

Werry, Skylar SPED Math Co-Teach SSMS 8/10/2023 Stephanie Phillips

Personnel Changes

Name Former Position/Campus New Position/Campus Effective Date Replacing

Bain, Tanya Grade 5 ELAR / SSES Grade 4 ELAR/SSES 8/10/2023 Rachel Tubb

Bohannon, Kayla Grade 2 Math / Bush Math Support /Bush 8/10/2023 Jovona Schmidt

Chapman, Katy Grade 1 Math /Bush Grade 2 / Bush 8/10/2023 Swap w/Hannah Crowson

Cooper, Patricia Behavior Interventionist/SSES Grade 2 / Johnson 8/10/2023 Melinda Page

Crowson, Hannah Grade 2 ELAR / Bush Grade 1 / Bush 8/10/2023 Swap w/Katy Chapman

Fisher, Brandy SPED Aide / SSHS SPED Co-Teach 8/10/2023 Kristin McKinney

Geeslin, Laura SPED Aide/Douglass Head Start Aide/Douglass 8/10/2023 Brayden Garrett

Hebert, Chasity Grade 3 ELAR / Bowie Grade 3 Math / Bowie 8/10/2023 Kimberly Isonhood

Hooten, Pam Title 1 Aide/ Johnson SPED Aide/ Johnson 8/10/2023 New Position

Hunt, Jamilyn Grade 2 Math/Johnson Grade 4 Math/SSES 8/10/2023 Harlan Hill

Isonhood, Kimberly Grade 3 Math / Bowie Grade 5 ELAR / SSES 8/10/2023 Tanya Bain

Mejia, Nerli Grade 3 ELAR / Bush Grade 2 / Bush 8/10/2023 Kayla Bohannon

Miesse, Allison Behavior Intervention/SSES SPED Behavior/ Johnson 8/10/2023 New Position

Miller, Patricia Grade 7 Math/SSMS Algebra 1/ SSHS 8/10/2023 Kenzie Bramlett

Moore, Lena Grade 2/Johnson Grade 3 Math/Johnson 8/10/2023 Kimberly Smith

Page, Melinda Grade 2 / Johnson Literacy Support / Johnson 8/10/2023 Holly Thompson

Peters, Amy SPED Resource/SSMS SPED Teacher/SSHS 8/10/2023 Maria Garcia-Hidalgo

Phillips, Jessica SPED Aide(1:1)/SSMS SPED Aide/SSMS 8/10/2023 Nadia Orozco

Robinson, Nina SPED Aide / Bush SPED Self-Contained/Bush 8/10/2023 Kayla Jackson

Rouleau, Taylor SPED Aide/Johnson Library Aide/ Johnson 8/10/2023 Harley Kerby

Smith. Kimberly Grade 3 Math/Johnson Grade 2/ Johnson 8/10/2023 Lena Moore

Spencer, Morgan Head Start Aide/Douglass SPED Aide/Douglass 8/10/2023 Bailey Early

Tingle, Megan CTE Graphic Design/SSHS Media Integration/SSHS 8/10/2023 Mindy Meador

Williams, Josh Principal/SSHS Grade 7 Math/SSMS 8/10/2023 Alma Del Castillo