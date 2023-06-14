Titus County Deputies Investigating Burglary

Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a burglary report in which the Kawasaki UTV seen in this photo, was stolen. A significant amount of outdoor and hunting equipment was stolen from a property off of CR 1905 a short distance south of Sulphur River.

Investigators have reason to believe that the burglars arrived on a similar UTV at the time of the burglary. Investigators are asking that any one with any information in this case or may have seen the the UTV in this photo to please reach out to us at (903) 572-6641 with the information.