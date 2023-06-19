Reno Police Officers Get A $5,000 Raise

The Reno City Council voted at this month’s meeting to give a $5,000 raise to City Police Officers. The raises are necessary to keep the officer’s salaries competitive with other departments. The council also voted to offer a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000 to attract highly qualified applicants to the department. Reno currently has five officers but is one short of what the city needs. The council also voted to allocate nearly $11,000 for new Personal Protective Equipment for the fire department as required by state law.