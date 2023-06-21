Hopkins County Chamber Connection 06.21.23

By Butch Burney

We have major, exciting news about the 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival that will be released this week that will certainly make this stew contest one of the largest ever. Be looking at our social media sites on Facebook and Instagram, as well as in this spot next week as we break the news!

The stew festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, is set for Saturday, Oct. 28, at Buford Park, with the annual concert, appetizer contest and other activities starting on Friday, Oct. 27.

Our sponsorship forms will be mailed out this week, and registration forms for stew cooks will be online later this week.

Mark your calendars and get ready for one of the biggest and best stew festivals ever!

Business After Hours

Join us for a fun and interactive Business After Hours next month at Red River Credit Union from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Business After Hours is a great way to interact and network with other business professionals and members of the community. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend and there is no cost.

Red River Credit Union is located at 822 Gilmer St.

Leadership Sulphur Springs

Even if you think you know Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, you are sure to learn a lot through Leadership Sulphur Springs, which is back on this year, with applications online!

The leadership class is for Hopkins County men and women who want to learn and become more invested in their local community. It’s an intensive nine-month program that immerses the participants in the business and government of Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

The tentative dates for this year’s program are attached to the application, which can be accessed at HopkinsChamber.org.

The registration fee is $500 and that covers the cost of the food, drinks, transportation, etc. for the year.

Meet District 2 Candidates

The public is invited to eat homemade ice cream and meet the candidates for District 2 State Representative, who will be running in a special election Nov. 7 to replace Bryan Slaton. The ice cream social, hosted by the local Republican Women’s club, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the pavilion at Buford Park.

Journey Road Ministries Fundraiser

The 3rd Annual Journey Road Ministries Golf Tournament is set for June 26, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club, with a 4-man shotgun start at 8 a.m. The $400 entry fee includes lunch and two golf courts.

Register at JourneyRoadMinistries.com.

Journey to Joy

Camp Brave Heart, a grief camp for children ages 6-12 sponsored by Cypress Basin Hospice, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 22 and 23 in Sulphur Springs. The theme is Journey to Joy: Navigating Life Together.

For more information, visit cbhospice.org.

Hopkins County Law Enforcement

The Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association will have a Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sulphur Springs Country Club on Aug. 21. The four-person teams will tee off at 10 a.m.

For sponsor or player information, call Michael Russell at 903-438-4040 or email mrussell@hopkinscountytx.org.

Wedding Expo

The DIY Wedding Expo is coming back to the Civic Center from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23. For more information on sponsorships or vendor spaces, contact Tracey Treadway at 214-683-7669 or roadmaptothealtar@gmail.com.

Ribbon Cutting

The Yard at the VFW hosted a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, June 14, to announce improvements to The Yard, which is open to the public.

Designs by Vivian will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, June 21, at the shop in Shannon Square. Please join us for this event.

On the Block Beef will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 23, at their facility on 312 South Davis St. Please join us for this event.