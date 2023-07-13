A Bowie County jury has sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years in prison for felony animal cruelty. Last July, the man allegedly threw his dog from a second-floor balcony in a New Boston hotel. According to 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell, the dog landed on its side and started backing away from the man as he approached. The judge said the man flipped the dog in the air several times, slamming it to the pavement and kicking it before taking it back upstairs. They found the dog dumped north of New Boston before being rescued, treated, and rehomed. The release states that the man testified that it was not him in the video and that he no longer possessed the dog because he had sold it.