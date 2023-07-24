Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Durant Woman Appointed To National Post

Jane Semple Umstead

Jane Semple Umsted, the Curator of the Semple Family Museum of Native American Art at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, has been appointed by President Biden to the board of trustees for the Institute of American Indian Arts. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton had nominated her to the position.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     