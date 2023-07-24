Durant Woman Appointed To National Post

Jane Semple Umsted, the Curator of the Semple Family Museum of Native American Art at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, has been appointed by President Biden to the board of trustees for the Institute of American Indian Arts. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton had nominated her to the position.
