Planning Underway for the PHS Class of 78 45th Reunion

Activities for Paris High Schools Class of 1978’s 45th Reunion will begin the evening of Thursday, September 7, 2023 with classmates arriving at The Hampton Inn for Happy Hour and Reception at 6:00 PM which will then move to 107 in downtown Paris at 7:00 PM.

Events will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday morning, September 8, 2023 with coffee at Paris Coffee followed by the decorating of the class float at Paris Lumber at 10:30 AM.

The class will be recognized at the Homecoming Pep Rally at Paris High School on Friday afternoon, September 8, 2023 and will be represented in the Homecoming Parade through downtown Paris.

Classmates will then gather at The Heritage Hall/parking lot, 1009 West Kaufman, at 5:30 PM for a Tail Gate party prior to the football game.

The Paris Trolley will be available to transport classmates wishing to attend the football game with a cruise through The Sonic and The Pig Lot on their way to Wildcat Stadium.

The trolley will then return to the stadium after the game to pick up classmates and return them to Heritage Hall with a Tour of Paris.

The Paris Trolley will also be available during the game for those classmates that remained at Heritage Hall for a brief Tour of Paris as well.

Classmates are encouraged to bring their favorite appetizers Friday evening as well as their favorite memorabilia from their high school years to be used for display.

Soft drinks and water will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Activities for Saturday, September 9, 2023 will begin at 9:00 AM with coffee at The Paris Lanes Bowling Alley, 2331 North Main, followed by The Wayne Robinson Memorial Bowling Tournament at 9:30 AM, lunch will follow with location to be determined.

Preparation for decorations at Heritage Hall will begin at 1:30 PM. The event will begin at 7:00 PM at Heritage Hall and will continue until midnight.

Food will be catered and soft drinks and water will be provided with a cash bar available. Class pictures will be taken at 8:00 PM thanks to Joe Watson Photography.

Midnight breakfast at Denny’s will follow. Weekend activities will start winding down Sunday, September 10, 2023, with coffee at The Hampton Inn from 7:00 AM until 8:30 AM.

The Class Memorial Service will follow at 9:00 AM at The DeShong Chapel on The PJC Campus with brunch to follow at The Kraft Ranch.

All faculty members at Paris High School during the Class of 1978’s years of 1975-1978 are cordially invited to attend any or all of the activities.

Classmates are encouraged to RSVP Claire Bailey at Cmbailey1@gmail.com or RSVP through the events tab on the Paris High School (Paris, Texas) Class of 1978 Facebook page, also as a reminder, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and/or cap orders must be placed before midnight on August 11, 2023 at https://stores.inksoft.com/ phs_class_of_78/shop/home.