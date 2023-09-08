NETBIO Cattleman’s Ribeye Roundup 2023

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organizations 2023 Cattleman’s Classic & Ribeye Roundup presented by Texas Heritage National Bank, is happening on Saturday, October 7th. The dinner, concert and all the festivities will take place on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at Texas Heritage National Bank. VIP tickets are $100 each. The deadline to sign up to cook is September 22. For more information call (903) 474-3328 or email brandon@pottsfeedstore.com.