Billy Joe Truss

A local man arrested by Hopkins and Franklin County deputies back in August has been indicted  by a federal grand jury on 5 counts of production and transportation of child pornography. Billy Joe Truss was taken into custody after Hopkins County  investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Further investigation  by Hopkins and Franklin County deputies led to the discovery of approximately 68 files that contained child pornography and some of the videos showed Truss having sexual contact with a 3-year-old child.

