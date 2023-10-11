Musgraves Endorses Proposition 14

Country music star Kacey Musgraves of Mineola narrated a video released Tuesday promoting Proposition 14 in the Constitutional Amendment Election. Proposition 14 would authorize $1 billion for new Texas state parks, and voting will occur on November 7. According to a press release from the Texas Coalition for State Parks, the constitutional amendment would make the most significant investment in nature in Texas history. Musgraves said she supports the passing of the amendment.