It’s not too early to start planning for the Texas BBQ Blowout. The three day event will run from Nov. 30th through Dec. 2nd. The event includes a concert by Neal McCoy , a welcome to Paris party and the cook-off. It’s all at the Love Civic Center. Call for more info: (903) 784-2501. It all benefits the Paris, Prairiland, North Lamar and Chisum School Districts.