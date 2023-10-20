Red River County Needs Your Help Locating Three Men

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Keari McCain, 28, Quentence Doolittle, 23, and Jack Galbert, 29, who is wanted for murder. Red River County Sheriff’s Office

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three men wanted for murder. Red River County shared fliers from the Lamar County Crimestoppers describing murder suspects Keari McCain, 28, Quentence Doolittle, 23, and Jack Galbert, 29. Harvest Hines, III, 26, a fourth wanted man, has been captured. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of any men can anonymously contact Lamar County and Red River County Crimestoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 at 903-785-TIPS or 903-427-TIPS.