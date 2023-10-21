A&M-Texarkana Hosts Annual Preview Day

A&M-Texarkana Welcomes Record Number

of Students to Annual Preview Day

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana held its annual fall Preview Day on Thursday, October 19th, and welcomed a record-shattering 611 potential students to the campus near Bringle Lake. The previous high mark for attendance at the annual event was fewer than 300 students. The event attracted high school and transfer students from as far away as Houston. The total number of guests on campus for the event, including students, parents, counselors, and coaches, exceeded 850.

The prospective A&M-Texarkana students began their day in the Patterson Student Center gym for a welcome from University President Dr. Ross Alexander. The university randomly gave attendees eleven $1,000 stackable scholarships during the opening assembly. Students went through a rotation of three short seminars where they learned about admissions and financial aid, student life and the community, and the Ace Center and campus student success initiatives. During lunch, the students were able to ask questions about university life to a panel of current students before breaking into smaller groups to walk through academic facilities, visit with faculty members, and tour the residence hall.

“Today was a wonderful opportunity to welcome hundreds of potential Eagles to our campus and show them the amazing things happening at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “We offer students the chance to earn a world-class degree from a Texas A&M University System institution at an extremely affordable price. We have also recently revamped our scholarship initiatives to better serve more students from within our area and throughout the four-state region.”

The current Texas A&M University Scholarship opportunities include the following scholarships available for first college students, which are renewable for four years:

• Presidential Scholarship | $9,000 Yearly

• Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship | $8,000 Yearly

• Soaring Eagle Scholarship | $6,000 Yearly

• Eagle Elite Scholarship Arkansas | $3,000 Yearly ($4,000 for Honors College)

• Eagle Elite Scholarship East Texas | $3,000 Yearly ($4,000 for Honors College)

• Eagle Elite Scholarship Louisiana | $3,000 Yearly ($4,000 for Honors College)

• Eagle Elite Scholarship Oklahoma | $3,000 Yearly ($4,000 for Honors College)

• Eagle to Aggie Scholarship – two-Year Renewable Scholarship | $3,000 Yearly

The university also provides the following scholarships to transfer / adult undergraduate students:

• Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship | $3,000 Yearly ($4,000 Yearly for Honors College)

• Maroon Eagle Transfer Scholarship | $2,000 Yearly ($3,000 Yearly for Honors College)

Initial scholarship eligibility requirements and requirements for scholarship renewal are available on the university website at www.tamut.edu/scholarships. Prospective students automatically apply for university scholarships during the process of applying to the university by simply checking “yes” when asked, “Would you like TAMUT to consider you for all TAMUT scholarships.”

For additional information about Texas A&M University-Texarkana or to schedule an individual or group tour, go to www.tamut.edu or email admissions@tamut.edu.