Tuesday’s Sports

Gilmer vs. Carthage

NFL

Monday

Bears (4-8) 12 – Vikings (6-6) 10

The Monday night game was short on offense as the Chicago Bears became the first team this season to win without scoring a touchdown as they edged the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired coach Frank Reich on Monday, less than 24 hours after the owner left the locker room muttering an expletive following Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

NBA

Monday

Jazz (6-11) 114 – Pelicans (9-9) 112

Tuesday

Thunder (11-5) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (12-4) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (8-6) at Dallas Mavericks (19-6) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (11-8-1) at St. Paul Wild (6-10-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

When the NHL showcase lands in Toronto this February, it’ll be an expanded three-day event with NHL All-Star Thursday added ahead of the usual Friday skills competition and Saturday All-Star Game. The highlight of its Thursday festivities will be the league’s first All-Star player draft in nearly a decade, with four All-Star captains and their celebrity captain partners drafting teams for Saturday’s contest live in front of fans at Scotiabank Arena.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Tigers took second place in the Dallas Mavericks tournament this weekend. They went into the Championship game on Saturday 4-0, defeating Carrollton Creekview 62-38, Wylie 53-40, McKinney Boyd 45-44, and CE King 55-53. Their only loss came in the Championship game, where 6A Plano East defeated the Tigers 61-45. They named Reggie Webster and Carter Chism to the All-Tournament team.

MPHS football All-District selections:

1st team

Dylan Bennett (DE-lan)

Gerardo Chavez

Antez Jeffery (AN-tes)

Mason McMinn

Decorian Thompson

Latristan Thompson (la-TRIS-tan)

2nd team

Johnathan Amieva (AH-me-vah)

Alberto Avila (AA-VEE-luh)

Dre Galloway (DRAY)

Tony Grant

Ayden Johnson

Ashad Smith (AA-shod)

Honorable Mention

BJ Brannon

Carter Cook

Corben Craig

Makhi Grant

Owen Green

Hudson Hampton

Isaiah Hunter

Ryder Marshall

Nemo Savage

Regional Pairings And Picks

6A DI RII

Duncanville +12 vs. Spring Westfield at Reeves on Sat 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto +27 vs. Cedar Hill at Kincaide on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney +7 vs. Lancaster at Wilkerson on Fri 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Lovejoy + 4 vs. South Oak Cliff at Globe Life on Sat at 3:30 pm

4A DI RII

Stephenville +4 vs. Anna at Birdville on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Carthage + 20 vs. Gilmer at Rose on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Kilgore +10 vs. TY Chapel Hill at Lobo on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Malakoff + 7 vs. Winnsboro in Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter +28 vs. Jacksboro at Gunter on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Newton +3 vs. Daingerfield at Jacksonville on Fri at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson +9 vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thu at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart +14 vs. Lovelady at Athens on Fri at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ