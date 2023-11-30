Vigil For Jaylen Moore In Greenville

They packed an auditorium at Greenville High School Wednesday night as those who knew and loved Jaylen Moore gathered one week after police say the 14-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by another teen playing with a gun. Greenville Police said the shooting happened near Warren Park last Wednesday around 9:45 pm. At a vigil in his memory, Moore’s friends and teachers spoke of heartbreak and loss. But rather than mourn, Moore’s mom, Jessica Carter, asked those present to celebrate to honor her son’s love of having fun. They also addressed gun violence, with one of Moore’s teachers directly addressing his friends.